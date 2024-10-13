Huge Browns special teams play brings Eagles boo birds out in Week 6
Just when the Cleveland Browns looked like it might be headed into the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles down 13-3, the Browns special teams unit came in clutch to block an Eagles field goal attempt and run back the ball for a score as the first half clock ran almost entirely down.
Former Eagle Rodney McLeod Jr. ran the deflected ball in for a touchdown prior to the end of the first half after DE Myles Garrett beautifully blocked Philadelphia's field goal attempt. It made the difference between yet another horrible start from QB Deshaun Watson and Cleveland's offense and going into the second half with true momentum.
The play brought out some boos from the Philadelphia crowd who were just getting ready to hit concession stands with a smile on their face. Now, they'll be antsy to see how their team responds to the play that ended the half with a tie.
For the first two quarters, it felt like the only way the Browns could score would be through some turnovers generated through the defense. Finally, that prediction came through thanks to Garrett's athleticism and McLeod's legs. But, the play could have never happened without a major stop from LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the play before, where he sacked QB Jalen Hurts for a loss of yards and to put Philadelphia in worse field positioning for the field goal unit.
The contest has been brutal when Cleveland's offense is out on the field. Watson is clearly struggling again, and the Browns receivers aren't truly to blame. Nor is the offensive line, which has kept a fairly clean pocket for most of the game despite an in-game injury to its starting center in Nick Harris.
Watson's woes
As mentioned, Watson has been poor to begin the contest again. Despite the return of a decent pass protector in T Jack Conklin and despite the run game actually working decently despite an injury to RB Jerome Ford, he's off target. He has just 27 passing yards in the first half of the game on 5-11 passing and one nearly picked off pass at the goal line.
Two plays have stuck out so far for Watson - one was the almost pick where he missed WR Jerry Jeudy who could have maybe pulled a pass in for a touchdown. Instead of putting it over the top for Jeudy to make a play, Watson underthrew the pass and hit two Eagles in stride. Fortunately for him, those two Eagles collided into one another, preventing a pick.
Another play was Watson missing WR Amari Cooper for a decent few yards and a potential first down in the first half. Cooper had a good short route and he was open after turning around for the pass, but Watson passed over him. He wanted Cooper to go up for the ball and get it up top. But, that might not have ended well for the Browns given what we saw shortly after that miscue with Jeudy.