Is Denzel Ward playing today? Final injury report for Browns vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns are squaring off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 to try and get to a more manageable 3-6 record ahead of their bye week in Week 10. On the flip side, the Chargers are looking to stay steady in an AFC West already nearly won by the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Both AFC teams are looking to gain footing in a wild card race that'll be shaping up in coming weeks.
The Browns have dealt with an up and down week ahead of Week 9. While Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was added to the injured reserve after suffering a neck injury in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, it seemed like Cleveland would also be getting some reinforcements back on offense with the return of Jerome Ford to back up Nick Chubb in the backfield.
Read more: 5 bold predictions for Browns vs. Chargers in Week 9 clash
Another key defender whose status was up in the air headed into the game was Denzel Ward. Ward suffered his second concussion of the season in Week 8, so it felt pretty fair to assume he'd be sitting out ahead of the bye week to get some extra rest. But, according to the Browns and ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Ward would be suiting up in Week 9 alongside an elevated Sam Kamara to replace Owusu-Koramoah on the roster temporarily.
Inactives for Browns against Chargers in Week 9
Player + Position
Status
QB Bailey Zappe
3QB
RB D'Onta Foreman
Healthy scratch
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, triceps)
Inactive
T Germain Ifedi
Healthy scratch
DT Quinton Jefferson
Healthy scratch
Here's a full injury report from a week of practice ahead of Week 9 from the Browns.
Player + Injury
Status
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, triceps)
Out
OLB Khaleke Hudson (Ankle)
Questionable
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Neck)
Out
Denzel Ward (Concussion)
Questionable
And, for the Chargers, here's their injury ahead of Week 9 against the Browns.
Player + Injury
Status
LB Joey Bosa (Hip)
Questionable
WR DJ Chark (Groin)
Questionable
CB Kristian Fulton (Hamstring)
Out
MLB Denzel Perryman (Toe)
Questionable
WR Brenden Rice (Shoulder)
Out
TE Stone Smartt (Ankle)
Doubtful
Owusu-Koramoah injury hangs cloud over Browns defense
Owusu-Koramoah's neck injury has landed him on the injured reserve, which means the Browns won't be seeing him in any action for the next four years. This comes after he's been putting up excellent tackling numbers and has acted as a great anchor for the Browns' blitzes and against opposing teams' run games.
Without him on the field, look to Mohamoud Diabate to get a ton more burn in his place. Diabate had an excellent game against the Ravens in Week 8 with nine total tackles - five solo and four assisted. He was bursting off the edge against Lamar Jackson and aided Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith greatly to pressure Jackson into poor passes.
Still, it's a huge loss to not have Owusu-Koramoah on the field, but with a bye week coming up, it makes sense for the team to rest one of their best defenders.