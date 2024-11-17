Is Mike Hall Jr. playing today? Final injury report for Browns ahead of Week 11
The 2-7 Cleveland Browns are set to face off with the 3-7 New Orleans Saints in Week 11, the first game of two within a five day span that'll be sure to determine just how Cleveland plans on spending the rest of the season - tanking or genuinely trying to win games.
Ahead of Week 11, the Browns have been submitting very clean injury reports from practice. While players like Jerry Jeudy, Joel Bitonio, and Jordan Hicks were all practicing through injuries, all three are expected to suit up for Cleveland against a Saints team that's far more banged up.
New Orleans has already listed Lucas Patrick and Jamaal Williams as out for the game, and six other players as questionable headed into the afternoon game on FOX. The Saints have struggled on defense to get stops in support of their solid positional players like Alvin Kamara in the backfield. Chris Olave, their best wide receiver, is still out after taking a scary hit to the head two weeks ago.
Here's the Browns' injury report from a full week of practices, with players already listed as out for Week 11:
Player + Injury
Status for Week 11
G Joel Bitonio (Pectoral)
-
DT Mike Hall Jr. (Knee)
Out
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, triceps)
-
WR Jerry Jeudy (WR)
-
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Right finger)
-
T Jedrick Wills Jr. (Knee)
-
And, here's New Orleans' injury report from a full week of practice ahead of Week 11 against the Browns:
Player + Injury
Status
G Lucas Patrick (Ankle)
Out
LB Pete Werner (Hand)
Questionable
RB Jamaal Williams (Groin)
Out
DB J.T. Gray (Hip)
Questionable
S Jordan Howden (Shoulder)
Unspecified
C Erik McCoy (Groin)
Questionable
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Hamstring)
Questionable
WR Cedric Wilson Jr. (Shoulder)
Questionable
LB Nephi Sewell (Knee)
Questionable
Obviously, the Saints' injury report is much longer than the Browns' - a big change of pace for Cleveland who has been dealing with a tough couple of weeks with injury to their star LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and countless injuries to their offensive line. But, sans Hall Jr., the team will be set to be completely healthy for Week 11.
For New Orleans, it seems that the only players guaranteed to be out are Patrick and Wiliams. C Erik McCoy will be a big reinforcement for their offensive line which has also been beat up this season.
Inactives for Browns in Week 11
Player
Status
Bailey Zappe
3QB
Jaelon Darden
Inactive
D'Onta Foreman
Inactive
Chigozie Anusiem
Inactive
Jedrick Wills Jr.
Inactive
Hall Jr. out means a lot of new schemes for defensive line in Week 11
With rookie DT Hall Jr. out for Week 11, there's going to be a lot of mixing up on the defensive line for the Browns as they're without Za'Darius Smith for the first time all season since he was traded to the Detroit Lions. Hall suffered an injury in practice ahead of Week 11 and, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, will be sent down to the IR as a result.
Wills will likely be out for Week 11 as the team is also looking to get Dawand Jones more reps in at LT ahaed of free agency for Wills, where he'll likely be allowed to walk.
The Browns also made a move for their wide receiving depth, elevating Kadarius Toney from their practice squad to the roster. While Jeudy is playing and all other receivers for the Browns are healthy, it'll be good to have him as a backup in relief of receivers who may need some rest ahead of their Week 12 bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Thursday Night Football.