It didn’t even take 1 day for NFL teams to come calling for Kevin Stefanski

The NFL rumor mill spit out plenty of speculation on Kevin Stefanski, and how he would be in hot demand if cut loose by the Cleveland Browns on Black Monday.

Three reported head coach interviews in barely six hours? All Browns fans can really do now is laugh.

According to Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons are all expected to speak with Stefanski for their head coaching openings as the 2026 hiring cycle officially kicks off.

You know you’re making the right move when you fire a head coach and he is immediately expected to be the top candidate for all other teams looking for a head coach. https://t.co/sHnFqr22l2 — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) January 5, 2026

Stefanski was “relieved of his duties” by the Browns on Monday, after Cleveland closed its season with a 5-12 record, and 8-26 mark dating back to 2024. Owner Jimmy Haslam called it a tough decision, as Stefanski is easily the winningest coach of the franchise’s expansion era with a 45-56 overall record (.466), two 11-win playoff seasons, and one playoff win.

It was unclear whether Stefanski would take a year off, seek offensive coordinator opportunities, or look to start fresh in 2026 with a new franchise. That question was answered before dinnertime on Monday.

It may be hard to stomach, but Browns fans will have to come to grips with their own ousted coach immediately becoming the headliner of this year’s hiring class.

The stars appear to be aligning for Kevin Stefanski to land in the NFC East

Time will tell whether teams like the Arizona Cardinals or Las Vegas Raiders also have interest in speaking with Stefanski, but the clear frontrunner right now has to be the Giants.

New York has an intriguing young core in place on offense in QB Jaxson Dart, WR Malik Nabers, LT Andrew Thomas, and RB Cam Skattebo. All of those players except for Dart are coming off season-ending injuries, but the potential to inherit cornerstone players at quarterback, wide receiver, and left tackle especially would give Stefanski a leg-up on the flawed rosters he had in Cleveland in recent seasons.

Feels like the Kevin Stefanski to the Giants dots have been connected a ton. He fits the profile of experience they're looking for.



37-30 in his 1st 4 seasons with the Browns followed by 8-26 the last 2 seasons. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 5, 2026

Stefanski was also being rumored to the Giants before Sunday’s Week 18 slate. The Browns didn’t call it a mutual parting of ways, but their swift action on Monday morning, coupled with a prepared statement from Stefanski that was released in conjunction with the team’s announcement, sure made it feel that way.

Stefanski was likely ready to move on from his partnership with Browns GM Andrew Berry, who somehow kept his job and will lead the Browns' upcoming search for a new head coach. The Giants have taken a similar path with GM Joe Schoen, who’s 22-45-1 over his four years with the Giants but has the roster in position to win now, with the No. 5 overall draft pick to boot.

At this point, it would surprise no one if Stefanski moves from Cleveland to East Rutherford to be the next head coach of the Giants.