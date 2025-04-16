It’s painfully obvious which draft pick Browns can’t afford to screw up

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their on-the-clock moment at no. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, all of the talk has been about exactly that -- the no. 2 pick.

Is it going to be Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter? Quite frankly, it doesn't necessarily matter at this point. Some fans might have a passionate reasoning as to why it should be one over the other, but no matter which one of the two they go with, the Browns win.

Both Carter and Hunter will end up being fine players, but that's not the most important pick of this draft for the Browns.

See, their quarterback situation is such a mess that, until it's fixed, this team isn't going to truly compete. No, Deshaun Watson or Joe Flacco aren't the answer. As much as we liked the Flacco signing, he's not leading this team to glory. A playoff berth? Maybe. But that's about it.

The Browns' most important pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will come in Round 2

Stop me if this is too obvious. But, the Browns' second-round selection at no. 33 overall is going to be the most telling of them all. Cleveland very well could be looking in the eyes of a Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough or potentially another unforeseen option under center.

And, here's the thing: one might slam the table for the Browns to take a quarterback there, but unless it happens to be Jaxson Dart still on the board, Cleveland cannot fall for that trap.

This isn't the year we're going to see the Browns find their franchise quarterback. None of the above names, outside of maybe Dart, is going to become the answer for Cleveland's quarterback situation. And even Dart has a slim, outside chance of making it in the pros.

The closer we get to the draft, the more teams' weaknesses and needs become pressing. Thus, it's more likely we see teams reach in the draft at positions of need. This is no secret.

But, the Browns cannot afford to reach on a quarterback at pick no. 33.

There are many experts who believe the talent level is so similar between the back of Round 1 and all of Round 2. Cleveland very well could find themselves a difference-maker with that pick, but it's not going to be at the quarterback position.

Drafting an immediate starter at another position versus taking a complete and total wild card at quarterback: which is the better option?

Again, this couldn't be more obvious. The Browns better not disappoint this fan base by going with a Milroe, Ewers, Shough or God forbid anyone else not named Dart.