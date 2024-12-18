It's time for the Cleveland Browns to find Nick Chubb's replacement

It's time to have an uncomfortable conversation that everyone was hoping could be put off for another year or two. Nick Chubb has been an extremely valuable member of the Cleveland Browns since being drafted back in 2018, and his contributions during his time with the franchise will not be forgotten.

However, the time has now come for the Browns to bring in the next primary running back by finding his replacement.

This is not a popular suggestion by any means, and it may be a harsh reality for some to accept, but Chubb's time as an elite running back is likely over. The former Georgia Bulldog was averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season and 41.5 yards per game before his season came to an end in Week 15's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, both career lows.

Chubb's 1.7 yards before contact this season is also the lowest mark of his career and seems to be an indicator of him hitting the proverbial running back wall.

A drop-off in effectiveness was somewhat expected for Chubb, considering his season-ending injury from last season and the fact it was the second MCL tear in his career and third MCL injury overall (Chubb sprained his MCL during the 2020 season).

At some point, these types of injuries add up, and the result is not pretty. It is incredibly difficult for anyone to overcome multiple severe injuries to one body part, much less the knee of an NFL running back.

Now, some will place the blame for Chubb's decline this season solely on the offensive line. Granted, the offensive line's poor play is not helping matters, but not accounting for Chubb's own part in his performance would be negligent.

The almost 29-year-old looked a step slow in his limited action this season, and it clearly played a factor in the difficulties he experienced while carrying the ball. It's difficult to envision this trend reversing, and it may, in fact, continue to worsen in the immediate future.

Could the Browns find a way to keep Chubb in Cleveland and supplement his production by way of another running back in a timeshare situation? Absolutely, but the important part of this process would be to slowly phase out Chubb and pass the torch to whoever they decide to bring in as a complementary back.

This would allow Chubb to continue climbing up the franchise leaderboards, and while passing Jim Brown is probably out of the question, he could take the number two spot from Leroy Kelly right behind Brown in yards and touchdowns.

The best option for all parties involved, however, may be to part ways after the year is up. This would allow the Browns to begin their overdue roster refresh while Chubb could catch on with a more stable franchise that is further along in their competitive cycle.

It would be tough to see Chubb leave, but players like him deserve so much better than to be stuck with a directionless organization like the Cleveland Browns, and no one should blame them if they choose to leave for greener pastures in free agency.

