Jared Verse said exactly what Browns fans needed to hear about his new teammates

In a world like the one professional athletes live in, players frequently employ delusional confidence in their abilities. It sometimes borders on arrogance, but the environment necessitates it. The NFL is the quintessential dog-eat-dog business. When there's a marriage between exceptional ability and delusional confidence, the results are usually legendary.

Across sports, you can find countless examples. From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to Tom Brady and Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, they were undoubtedly talented. But they also possessed an unflappable mindset that served them well. Jared Verse has it — we'll call it that DAWG. Not to say he'll wind up with a gold jacket one day, but he's made up of the right stuff.

The most ardent Browns fan hopes that kind of confidence is infectious. Cleveland could use a strong helping of confident, convicted play from a roster that has far too often appeared tentative on the field. For his part, Verse likes what he sees from his new teammates.

“They’re alive out there. They’re moving fast. Everybody, specifically the defense, obviously. That’s what I’m focusing on … You can tell how a team is by how they practice. You see losing teams practice terribly. You see great teams practice amazingly — it translates. That’s not a losing team out there.”

Jared Verse knows what winning looks like, and he likes what he's seeing in Cleveland

All Jared Verse has known in his NFL career is winning. Through two seasons, the Rams have gone 22–12 with a pair of playoff berths. They've also notched postseason victories in each year. That kind of environment is precisely what the Browns are trying to build under new leadership. One could assume that upon learning he was joining a team with back-to-back sub-six win seasons, Verse may have been a little skeptical.

It only took one practice for him to change his tune. Joining one of the league's top defenses in 2025 can't hurt, though the single biggest catalyst for that ranking — Myles Garrett — is the reason Verse is here in the first place. In any case, the Browns defense is oozing with talent. From second-year youngsters Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, who both appear primed for major leaps, to wily veterans like Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit, this defense is going to be a problem in 2026.

Verse may never turn into Myles Garrett. The reality is, though, that no Super Bowl-winning team ever had Myles Garrett on their roster. While silly on its face, the idea is that the Browns' hopes and dreams didn't die with the decision to trade Garrett. Lest we forget that he was an entrenched member of teams that went 0–16 (2017), 6–10 (2019), 3–14 (2024), and 5–12 (2025).

Even the best edge rusher in the entire NFL can only make so much impact. For the Browns, the additional draft picks and a slight positional downgrade in swapping Garrett for the much younger Jared Verse could be the boon that finally delivers the franchise quarterback Cleveland has been longing for. Should that franchise signal-caller emerge, he'll have a teammate on defense who's young enough to lead the charge on the other side of the ball for brighter days of Browns football.

Sometimes the hardest thing is to say goodbye — even when a parting of ways is the best thing for all parties.