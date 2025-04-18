Jaxson Dart's sudden decision will directly impact Browns ahead of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have begun to make their position on taking a quarterback in this year's draft clear: they're not going to force it with a high pick on one, but if someone they like falls to them later in the draft, they'll be sure to take a swing on them.

There are plenty of late-draft-worthy picks at quarterback this year. Between Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, and Tyler Shough, Cleveland can take someone that'll fill out their quarterback room at minimum, and someone who can legitimately compete for the starting role come Week 1 at most.

Dart is an interesting name to have been watching fall, rise, and seemingly fall again on draft boards as we approach our endgame on April 24. The Old Miss quarterback had 4,279 passing yards in 2024, and was one of the most accurate passers in college football in his final year with the Rebels. But, he's seen as a pretty 2-dimensional option at signal caller.

He thrived in a very simplified offense, and that's not going to fly most of the time in the NFL. He'll need to learn how to navigate not just a professional offense, but professional defenses - something he struggled with this past season when facing very strong programs.

Dart still had earned a seat at the draft's first night of festivities, which was a big of a surprise. But, Dart has now done a 180 degree turn on that decision, and he will no longer be attending the draft.

What Dart's absence at NFL draft means for Browns

Dart's absence, reported on by NFL writer Ben Volin and others, is a change from his interesting plans to attend the draft in person on Thursday night. Dart isn't seen as a first round talent, so perhaps him pulling out means that he was informed by his agent or someone else close to the process that he wouldn't be selected in the first round.

This opens things up a bit for Cleveland as it pertains to their draft strategy. They met with Dart as a part of their 30 meetings with prospects ahead of the draft, and some scouts have suggested he's a surer bet than Shedeur Sanders. Dart also falls under the same umbrella as Milroe in this draft, as he's someone that could be developed over time into a good NFL quarterback given his traits.

Cleveland hasn't expressed as great of an interest in taking Dart as they have in taking Milroe. That doesn't mean they wouldn't take a swing on him at 33 overall - especially if Milroe is off the board by then to another quarterback needy team.

