Jerry Jeudy echoed Dez Bryant’s viral breakdown after costly mistake

It has been a rough year for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and that continued in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears.

During the game, Jeudy took center stage with a costly mistake, when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a beautifully placed ball to the receiver for a would-be touchdown. But the ball bounced off Jeudy’s chest, before a Bears defender wrestled it away for an interception.

With everyone watching the Browns these days, Jeudy’s inability to complete the catch became the talk of the NFL world. Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant gave a very detailed breakdown of what went wrong, and what Jeudy could’ve done different to haul in the pass.

"Body language is so important when receiving the ball in tight coverage," Bryant tweeted. "The DB can only play you if you give him indicators that you are receiving the ball. The moment JJ jumped..it told the DB to react. The only persons who saw the ball thrown were JJ and the safety. The safety was not going to make the play. It should have been just a drop if anything. Overall.. it should have been a pitch and catch for a TD.



Unfortunate situation"

Body language is so important when receiving the ball in tight coverage. The DB can only play you if you give him indicators that you are receiving the ball. The moment JJ jumped..it told the DB to react. The only persons who saw the ball thrown were JJ and the safety. The safety… https://t.co/ImL0bpOeTd — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 14, 2025

It’s unclear if Jeudy saw Bryant’s comments, but when asked on Wednesday what he could have done differently on that play, he gave an answer similar to Bryant’s advice.

Jerry Jeudy and Dez Bryant break down what went wrong on dropped pass

Immediately after the play happened, Bryant took to social media to say that Jeudy reacted too early, giving the defender a chance to make the play. On Wednesday, Jeudy said he could have slow played it, and threw his hands up late to catch the ball, before the cornerback had any idea what was happening. So both receivers seem to be in agreement on what went wrong.

“From looking at it, I probably could’ve slow-played it a little bit, instead of trying to jump into it. Slow-played it. Late-hands it," Jeudy said. "That’s the only thing I can really think of.”

In the end, it was just another mistake in a season of many for Jeudy. The veteran receiver only has 40 receptions for 519 yards and two touchdowns on the season, which is a significant decline from his 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns last season. The No. 1 receiver for Cleveland has struggled with drops throughout the year, but he has also been affected by the carousel at quarterback.

With Jeudy under contract for two more seasons after this year, the hope is that Cleveland will find him consistent quarterback play, and that Jeudy will also be able to provide some consistent play to whoever is throwing him the ball.