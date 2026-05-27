Jerry Jeudy just made his stance on the Browns’ QB timeline crystal clear

In the spirit of what Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has been calling an open quarterback competition all offseason, it would make the most sense to delay any official announcements until as close to the regular season as possible.

Training camp is when teams can start conducting real padded practices that simulate the regular season. The prep for preseason games — when the Browns should have Myles Garrett rushing off the edge and Denzel Ward in coverage — should provide coaches with the true answers to the test. NFL jobs aren't won or lost during voluntary OTAs in shorts, but that hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation on Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson.

Monken has repeatedly confirmed to reporters that his preference is to set the depth chart ahead of camp, which typically starts mid-to-late July. He’s been careful to acknowledge that things could change, but Browns fans should learn soon enough if Watson is indeed leading the NFL’s most polarizing position battle.

While the fan base (or at least those pulling for Sanders to win the job) would likely prefer to delay such an announcement, the players appear to agree with their head coach.

Veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was asked by a reporter about the team's QB timeline following Wednesday's workout, and his answer left little room for interpretation.

“Yeah, it’s important to figure out who the starting quarterback will be just to have that repetition before the first game of the season. You want to know who the guy is so you can build that chemistry, and get those reps in to grow.”

Jerry Jeudy’s latest QB comments hit at something much bigger

If Monken makes an official announcement on his QB depth chart, it will likely come during the team’s mandatory full-squad minicamp from June 2-5. The speculation so far has leaned heavily in Watson’s favor, so the expectation should be for Watson to enter camp as the first man up, followed by Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green.

That would be painful for Browns fans, who have been ready to move on from the Watson experience for a while now. The team’s decision to pass on any real competition outside of Sanders only feels more baffling by the day. But if Monken feels that a set depth chart is best for the team — and his top wide receiver certainly seems to agree — Watson is the safest choice for multiple reasons.

For starters, money talks in the NFL. Watson is set to earn $46 million in 2026 whether he plays all 17 games, sits on the bench, or spends another season on injured reserve. The team made a massive investment on what it felt would be a Super Bowl window. Using Watson as a veteran bridge QB for 2026 was definitely not part of the original plan, but it does make sense from owner Jimmy Haslam’s office.

Optics are also a major factor here. Sanders is a young, developing player who’s under contract through 2028. Watson is scheduled to be designated as a post-June 1 release in March of 2027. Monken should be looking to nurture his relationship with Sanders. Prematurely naming Sanders the starter, only to potentially crawl back to Watson if the offense struggles, represents a worst-case scenario for Sanders' trajectory with the team.

From a 10,000-foot view, the Browns shouldn’t be officially announcing anything regarding their quarterback competition until August at the earliest. Jobs should be won on the field, and the real football practices don’t start until July.

But if we have to name a top dog in June, Watson should get the nod. He’s the high-paid veteran, and Sanders should have to perform well and beat him out when it matters most this summer.