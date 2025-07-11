Jerry Jeudy’s NFL Top 100 ranking says what Browns fans already knew

Every year, the NFL surveys its players to get a top 100 ranking of players heading into the season. The results are revealed one at a time on social media, counting down from 100 to 1.

The Browns did not have anyone crack the list through the first wave of selections, but Jerry Jeudy was in contention coming off a strong debut season in Cleveland. The NFL players agree, as Jeudy was voted as the 82nd-best player in the league.

Jerry Jeudy comes in at #82 in NFL Top 100 ranking

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack outlined why Jeudy found himself on the list. Kownack cited Jeudy's sixth-best 1,229 receiving yards and his career-best 235-yard outburst at Denver last season. Although the quarterback situation going forward is a bit murky, to say the least, Jeudy's stretch from Week 11 to Week 18 showed he can hang with the top-tier receivers in the league.

"Often on the cusp of establishing himself as a difference-maker for the Broncos but never quite able to, Jeudy finally put together a statement season in his first year with the Browns. He finished sixth in the league in receiving yards and delivered a revenge game for the ages against Denver, posting 235 yards and a score on nine catches. His most eruptive outings came with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jameis Winston﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ under center, though, who has since joined the Giants. An encore performance will require producing amid Cleveland’s four-way quarterback conundrum.



NFL Pro Insight for Jeudy: Jerry Jeudy had career highs with 90 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards in 2024. He led the NFL with 811 receiving yards from Weeks 11-18, more than he had in the entire 2023 season (758 in 16 games)." NFL.com's Bobby Kownack

Other receivers who cracked the list include Ladd McConkey of the Chargers at number 100 and Drake London of the Falcons at number 97. Steelers' defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and Patriots' corner Christian Gonzalez were the two spots before Jeudy, respectively. Overall, Jeudy seems to be in the correct company with the likes of other young receivers after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024.

Jeudy's continued dominance will be essential to the Browns having success in the passing game this year, especially with the question marks at the position outside of him. Having a consistent safety blanket who can win against man coverage at will would go a long way to transitioning to a rookie quarterback. It's good to see the NFL players agree with Browns fans in recognizing Jeudy as one of the emerging star receivers in the game.

More Browns news and analysis