Jim Schwartz's future in Cleveland could hinge on one key factor

It barely took Todd Monken 24 hours to start building out his staff as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but there’s one clear caveat: All of Monken’s rumored hires would coach on the offensive side of the football.

The defense? That’s currently on hold. This next week will be crucial as Browns brass works to repair its relationship with current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is reportedly unhappy about being passed over as head coach and is currently away from team headquarters.

There’s still time for Schwartz to come back. By all accounts, Monken is comfortable with that scenario, and he’ll have a chance to answer those questions himself during Tuesday afternoon’s introductory press conference in Berea.

But things could definitely get complicated, especially if negotiations with Schwartz drag on. Owner Jimmy Haslam might have to break out his checkbook to get his preferred DC on board, as Schwartz is reportedly being targeted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential backup plan to Vic Fangio.

Browns face DC dilemma as Jim Schwartz draws Eagles interest

It’s worth noting that Schwartz is currently under contract with the Browns, meaning the team has the power to block any lateral move. An outside team could clear that obstacle, though, by phrasing Schwartz’s new role as a promotion, such as assistant head coach.

According to NBC Sports Philly's John Clark, the Eagles are currently bracing for Fangio’s potential retirement. He’ll turn 68 this summer, and while the team is hopeful that he’ll run it back for one more season, that’s hardly a guarantee at this point, especially after Philadelphia’s disappointing finish coming off last year’s Super Bowl title.

The Eagles’ defense is loaded with young talent, specifically at the cornerback position with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. It would be a coveted job, and Schwartz could stand as the Eagles’ No. 1 choice, per Clark, with Jonathan Gannon headed to Green Bay for the same role. Schwartz won a Super Bowl as the Eagles' DC from 2016-2020.

The Browns’ best pitch to Schwartz would be to offer him some type of promotion that would keep him in Cleveland, pay him more money, and allow him to build his resume for future head coach opportunities.

Nothing in the NFL is that straightforward, though, and what Monken and GM Andrew Berry have to say about this situation on Tuesday will definitely be telling.