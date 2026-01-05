Jimmy Haslam got brutally honest about why Browns fired Kevin Stefanski

In one of the more obvious moves that many expected to be finalized on Black Monday after yet another season with double-digit losses, the Cleveland Browns have decided to fire head coach Kevin Stefanski and bring an end to a moderately successful coaching tenure.

Stefanski looked like the guy who had finally made the Browns respectable after getting them to the postseason in two separate seasons, but after he was unable to capitalize on that momentum by failing to land a stable franchise quarterback, the writing was seemingly on the wall.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslem released a statement after he decided to part ways with Stefanski, yet retain executive Andrew Berry following a strong 2025 NFL Draft class. It became clear that despite all of the problems that have been laid in front of him, Stefanski was not winning enough games to ensure that he could keep his job.

"We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization," Haslem wrote, "but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary."

Browns issue statement after firing Kevin Stefanski

Given the recent history of this franchise, Stefanski is a coaching legend in some respects. He broke their playoff drought after returning to the NFL, won Coach of the Year twice, and his 101 games coached are the most since title-winning Blanton Collier led the team for 112 games between 1963 and 1970.

However, the bloom came off the rose, as Stefanski won just eight games in the last two years. Those eight games came with an elite defense helping them along. Stefanski has a reputation as an offensive guru, but quarterback has consistently been one of the worst areas on this team.

Stefanski defenders will point to the Deshaun Watson contract as such a monumentak mistake that no coach had a chance of succeeding with that roster as constructed. That may be true, but it seems hard to believe that Stefanski was not consulted about the move or suggested possibly turning it down.

Stefanski had a lot of things go sideways that were not his fault, but with another top 10 pick in their grasp and the ability to rip the Band-Aid clean off, the Browns could not have passed up on the chance to bring an end to the Stefanski era in such a definitive fashion.