Jobless former Browns third-round pick may be forced into early retirement

At this point in the offseason, the only players without a team are established veterans who will wait until training camp is underway, and younger guys who just can't find a suitor. For those younger players, the lack of interest forces them to other professional leagues or even into early retirement.

Unfortunately, former Browns third-round pick Siaki Ika fits in the latter. After being released by Kansas City in June, Ika hasn't found another team to join for training camp yet. The fact that he has been on three teams in two years as a third-round pick and is without a home this close to training camp is not a good sign for his chances going forward.

Former Browns third-round pick Siaki Ika may be forced to retire early

The Browns took Ika with the 98th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Baylor, but he only managed 99 total defensive snaps in four games during his rookie season. It's hard to know exactly what went wrong with Ika because we didn't see much of him, but the lack of playing time probably tells the entire story.

Cleveland waived Ika when rosters were cut down to 53 in August last year. Cutting a third-round pick after just one season, where he barely got opportunities on the field, is a clear signal that he wasn't meeting expectations in the physical and mental preparation. He managed to stick around on the practice squad right after, however, but that stint only lasted for a month when he was released in October.

From there, Ika spent a month with the Super Bowl Champion Eagles' practice squad, but was never elevated to the active roster. He then signed with Kansas City's practice squad in December and re-signed on a futures deal following the year. The Chiefs didn't prioritize him, though, as he was waived this June.

At just 24 years old, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Ika continue in professional football elsewhere or continue to pursue an NFL roster. He hasn't been able to stick anywhere he's landed, so he could be forced to sign with the CFL or UFL, or consider a possible early retirement.

