Cleveland Browns initial 53-man roster: Shocking cut leaves RB room thin
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns 53-man roster is set.
There weren’t a lot of huge surprises although there were a couple. The biggest might have been their decision to go with just two running backs, releasing D’Onta Foreman and keeping Nick Chubb on the PUP.
Another interesting move, but not surprising, was the decision to keep four quarterbacks. Leading up to the deadline, there were reports that Jameis Winston or Tyler Huntley could be traded. Keeping all four allows them to make such a move.
Keep in mind, some players released won’t be exposed to waivers, including Germain Ifedi and Foreman. They could be brought back via the practice squad or signed when other moves are made.
Cleveland also had a decision made for them on Mike Hall, Jr. The rookie defensive tackle was sent to the Commissioner’s Exempt List as he faces a domestic violence accusation.
With all that being said, let’s check out the current 53-man roster.
Quarterback (4):
Deshan Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Tyler Huntley
Running Back (2):
Jerome Ford
Pierre Strong, Jr.
Nyheim Hines - PUP
Nick Chubb - PUP
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
Jamari Thrash
David Bell
Tight End (2):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Offensive Line (10):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
Javion Cohen
Nick Harris
Zak Zinter
James Hudson
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Shelby Harris
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
Maurice Hurst
Quinton Jefferson
Isaiah McGuire
Michael Hall, Jr. - Exempt List
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Devin Bush
Tony Fields II
Mohamoud Diabate
Nathaniel Watson
Cornerback (6):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Myles Harden
Khalef Hailassie
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett