3 ideal trade destinations Jameis Winston after Browns final roster is set
Roster cuts are underway and the Cleveland Browns decided not to cut Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was previously considered to be on the trade block. Well, now there's been some interesting information coming out, as Mary Kay Cabot revealed that the Browns might look to trade Jameis Winston or Tyler Huntley.
Cabot phrased it as "the Browns will field calls" for their two quarterbacks and might end up trading one of them. The Browns added solid quarterback depth in the offseason, likely due to the nightmare they experienced at the position a season ago. They ran through five different starting quarterbacks and it wasn't until Joe Flacco came in near the end of the season that there was a little more consistency at the position.
If the Browns decide to trade Winston, what teams could make sense as a landing spot for him? Let's dive in and look at some potential trade partners.
New Orleans Saints
Winston spent the last four years with the Saints after signing there when the Buccaneers moved on from him. He was signed to backup Drew Brees in 2020, then started seven games in 2021 before getting hurt, and then moved back into a backup role for his final two years in the Big Easy.
The Saints haven't had the best group of backup quarterback options this preseason with Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler competing for the job. Winston is a major upgrade from either of those options, plus he's comfortable in New Orleans.
The only issue here is that the Saints might not have the draft capital or finances to afford their former quarterback.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings won't have J.J. McCarthy for the entirety of his rookie season and that means it's Sam Darnold time in Minnesota. Darnold has not looked like the first-round pick he was in 2018 and if he continues to underwhelm, the Vikings might wish they had another option to turn to.
Nick Mullens is the backup in Minnesota right now and while he's a decent option, Winston would provide a more comfortable option. The problem for the Vikings is the same one that the Saints might have and that's the lack of draft capital to offer in a trade.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are fortunate to have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert but behind him, the situation isn't great. Easton Stick is the backup for the Chargers and the team is hoping that Herbert can stay healthy so they don't have to watch Stick take any meaningful snaps in 2024.
Trading for Winston, however, would help keep the Bolts afloat if something happened to Herbert where he had to miss an extended amount of time. Jim Harbaugh is in his first year with the Chargers and has been known to be aggressive as a coach, so would it really be that crazy for him to want to upgrade at the QB2 position?