Browns willing to ‘field calls’ for Jameis Winston
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have been at work trimming their roster to 53 men. While they’ve been informing several players of their release, they’ve also made it clear to a few they’re going to be on the roster.
One such player is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the second-year quarterback. DTR was never in danger of being released but there were rumors he could be on the trading block.
That won’t be the case but it does mean the Browns will have to say goodbye to one of their backups. The easy answer appears to be Tyler Huntley, but again, that might not be how things unfold.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are willing to send Huntley to another franchise. That’s not a shocker but it’s surprising that she says they’ll also “field calls” for Jameis Winston.
Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the league with 5,109 yards passing in 2019 while throwing 33 touchdowns. He did have 30 interceptions as well, showing his knack for big plays goes both ways.
He was replaced by Tom Brady, who led them to a Super Bowl win in 2020, and has since been with the New Orleans Saints.
This offseason, Winston signed a one-year deal with Cleveland, replacing Joe Flacco. He and Huntley both have plenty of experience so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see teams make an offer — with the injury-depleted Minnesota Vikings coming to mind.
Huntley would be the preferred trade piece but it’s clear that Winston would bring back more value. If they do get an offer they like, the Browns might pull the trigger given the talent they would still posses with DTR and Huntley.