Cleveland Browns 2024 roster cuts tracker: Live updates before NFL deadline
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns, and the rest of the NFL, have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August, 27 to trim their rosters to 53 players.
As is always the case, these moves will be far from final. Teams will quickly sign players to their practice squad and then from there, they can call elevate players to the active roster a couple of times. We also saw throughout the course of the 2023 campaign, injuries will play a major part as players get sent to the IR.
Still, there's a lot of excitement in seeing which players make the roster in Week 1 with most eyes on the young talent. This season, the Browns have a lot of interesting names to watch including rookie receiver Jamari Thrash, third-year wideout Mike Woods II, and rookie cornerback Myles Harden.
All proved they have what it takes to carve out a role in the NFL but the Browns are deep at each position. They're also deep on the defensive line, which could lead to Isaiah Thomas or Isaiah McGuire being let go despite solid performances in the preseason.
Once the roster is released, players will then go through waivers and can be claimed until 12:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 28. Anyone unclaimed is free to sign with the 16-man practice squad.
With that, here's a look at which players have been let go as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski make their decisions.
Complete list of Browns roster cuts
Player
Position
N/A
N/A
Refresh this page for the most up-to-date info
Browns trades ahead of roster cuts
In addition to cutting players, the Browns often make trades to trim the roster down. They did this by sending Chris Williams to the Chicago Bears ahead of the preseason finale. They did the same with Cade York, who is now with the Washington Commanders. Here's a list of all the trades they have made
Player
Position
New Team
Terms
Cade York
K
Washington Commanders
7th Round pick
Chris Williams
DT
Chicago Bears
6th Round Pick (also sent a 7th)
Refresh this page for the most up-to-date info