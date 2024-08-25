Dawg Pound Daily
Cleveland Browns 2024 roster cuts tracker: Live updates before NFL deadline

Stay tuned here for a full rundown of the Cleveland Browns roster cuts before the 53-man roster is due.

By Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry
The Cleveland Browns, and the rest of the NFL, have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August, 27 to trim their rosters to 53 players.

As is always the case, these moves will be far from final. Teams will quickly sign players to their practice squad and then from there, they can call elevate players to the active roster a couple of times. We also saw throughout the course of the 2023 campaign, injuries will play a major part as players get sent to the IR.

Still, there's a lot of excitement in seeing which players make the roster in Week 1 with most eyes on the young talent. This season, the Browns have a lot of interesting names to watch including rookie receiver Jamari Thrash, third-year wideout Mike Woods II, and rookie cornerback Myles Harden.

All proved they have what it takes to carve out a role in the NFL but the Browns are deep at each position. They're also deep on the defensive line, which could lead to Isaiah Thomas or Isaiah McGuire being let go despite solid performances in the preseason.

Once the roster is released, players will then go through waivers and can be claimed until 12:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 28. Anyone unclaimed is free to sign with the 16-man practice squad.

With that, here's a look at which players have been let go as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski make their decisions.

Complete list of Browns roster cuts

Player

Position

N/A

N/A

Browns trades ahead of roster cuts

In addition to cutting players, the Browns often make trades to trim the roster down. They did this by sending Chris Williams to the Chicago Bears ahead of the preseason finale. They did the same with Cade York, who is now with the Washington Commanders. Here's a list of all the trades they have made

Player

Position

New Team

Terms

Cade York

K

Washington Commanders

7th Round pick

Chris Williams

DT

Chicago Bears

6th Round Pick (also sent a 7th)

