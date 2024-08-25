5 winners (and 3 losers) from Browns loss to Seattle in preseason finale
By Randy Gurzi
The preseason is finally over as the Cleveland Browns wrapped things up with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. A 37-33 loss means the Browns will finish 0-3 but the record isn't what matters in the preseason.
Instead, it's all about who shows off their talent as everyone fights for their spot on the 53-man roster. With that being said, here's a look at five players who were winners in this one and three who could have done better.
Winner: Mohamoud Diabate, LB
With Jordan Hicks and Nathaniel Watson being added in the offseason, there's suddenly some stiff competition at linebacker. Mohamoud Diabate made the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but didn't make a huge impact. That meant he wasn't guaranteed anything this year.
Diabate proved he understood the urgency he needed to bring to the field as he had three tackles and a sack. Facing a third down in the first half, Sam Howell escaped pressure from Mike Hall, Jr. but couldn't get away from Diabate who took him down for a four-yard loss.
There were several linebacker in play for a spot but the Florida product likely sealed things with his play on Saturday.
Loser: Chase Williams, S
A late signing after injuries depleted the safety corps, Chase Williams stood out against Minnesota as he recorded six tackles. This week, he again drew attention but not for a good reason.
Williams was the final defender Kenny McIntosh passed en route to a 56-yard touchdown. At first, Williams appeared to be taking an odd angle but he recovered and had a chance to take the running back down. That didn't happen, however, as McIntosh stiff-armed Williams and continued on his way to the end zone.
Winner: Cedric Tillman, WR
We finally saw Cedric Tillman put up the performance he's capable of on Saturday. Throughout the offseason, Tillman has been praised for showing up in better shape and had worked on improving his routes. The results were mixed in the first two preseason games but against Seatlle, he was clicking on all cylinders.
Tillman was huge in their 61-yard drive in the first quarter, hauling in a 23 yarder, a six-yarder, and 19 yarder from Jameis Winston. They didn't score on that drive after going for it on fourth-down but in the regular season, they would have had three points thanks primarily to No. 19.
He finished with 52 yards on four receptions, giving him plenty of momentum heading into the regular season.