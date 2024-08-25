Instant reactions: Browns lose to Seahawks in preseason finale
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns fell to 0-3 in the preseason as they lost to the Seattle Seahawks 37-33. A late game (10:00 pm EST start time) tested the fan base as they had to endure a defense that struggled to stop the big plays.
Cleveland got off to a slow start as they had to punt after gaining five yards on their opening drive. They quickly surrendered a touchdown with Seattle covering 62 yards in just five plays. They capped that drive off with a 21-yard touchdown from D.K. Metcalf. The Browns had another scoreless drive but this time, they went 61 yards before failing to convert a fourth-and-two from the Seattle 12.
A missed pass toward Jamari Thrash from Jameis Winston ended his night as Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over on the third drive.
It didn't take long for him to get rolling as he led them to a quick field goal to cut the lead to 7-3. A huge run from Kenny McIntosh made it 14-3 but again, DTR responded as he hit Jamari Thrash for a 46-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-10.
A punt return for a touchdown from Seattle's Dee Eskridge and a 49-yard field goal from Cleveland's Lucas Havrisik made it 24-13 at the half.
When the Browns came back on the field in the second half, Tyler Huntley took over as the Browns' quarterback. He and former Cleveland quarterback P.J. Walker ended up facing one another and both had their share of good plays.
Huntley cut the lead to seven when he hit James Proche II from six yards out for a touchdown. Walker then led the 'Hawks on a seven-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown from George Holani. Huntley again responded with another long drive, hitting Michael Woods II from 12 yards out for a score.
Browns will have a tough decision at QB
Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson played well throughout the preseason. The Browns depth under center is impressive, which is why there were rumors they could make a move.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 11-20, 115 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Tyler Huntley: 17-22, 146 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Teams have reportedly shown interest in DTR, leading to rumors he could be traded. The Browns have to decide if they want to cash in while his stock is high and roll with Huntley behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. They could also look to trade Huntley but the return would surely be better on DTR.