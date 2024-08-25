WATCH: Browns WR Jamari Thrash scores on a dime from Dorian Thompson-Robinson
By Randy Gurzi
Jamari Thrash has been turning heads since the moment he stepped on the field this offseason for the Cleveland Browns.
A fifth-round pick from Louisville, Thrash was seen as a steal on Day 3 with former Pro Bowl wideout Steve Smith being one of the many analysts singing his praises. Thrash continued to play well in the preseason, putting up 68 yards on six receptions. What he hadn't done was score a touchdown.
That changed in the preseason finale as he was on the receiving end of an absolute dime from Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Playing against the Seattle Seahawks, Thrash got free in the secondary and DTR hit him for a 46-yard score.
Cleveland was trailing 14-3 after giving up a long touchdown of their own. Kenny McIntosh ran a 56-yard touchdown which was their second of the game. Before that, DK Metcalf scored on a 21-yard pass from Geno Smith.
Browns receiving corps is loaded
Thrash isn't the only receiver playing well for Cleveland against Seattle. Second-year wideout Cedric Tillman had 52 yards on four receptions and helped move the team into field goal range on a 61-yard drive.
The Browns went for it on fourth-and-two but didn't convert as Jameis Winston overthrew Thrash in the end zone. Had it been the regular season, they would have gone for the field goal, which would have been automatic from Dustin Hopkins.
After this game, the Browns will focus on trimming their roster to 53 players and then turn their attention to the Dallas Cowboys who they face in Week 1.