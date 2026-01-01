Joe Burrow just said what all of Shedeur Sanders’ critics are afraid to admit

As the son of a living football legend — and an aspiring NFL quarterback, to boot — Shedeur Sanders was always going to have a unique journey from the college to pro ranks.

But what’s winning over fans of the Cleveland Browns, and fans, coaches and players throughout the entire league, for that matter, is the uniqueness of the player himself.

Sanders’ approach has been refreshingly authentic since taking over as the Browns’ starting quarterback in Week 12. He’s taken on the challenge of leading a struggling offense that’s been ravaged by injuries (and was short on depth and talent anyway). He’s also challenged the media at times, providing thoughtful perspectives and often asking questions back to reporters to talk through a particular topic.

According to a post-NFL Draft report by ESPN, it was that same aura of self confidence, and Sanders being “just different” from your typical first-round quarterback prospect, per one NFL executive, that led to all 32 teams passing on a player who flashed undeniable talent both at Jackson State and Colorado. The Browns were just as culpable, selecting Dillon Gabriel two rounds before finally ending Sanders’ painful draft slide with a trade up the board in the fifth round, pick No. 144 overall.

Sanders hasn’t exactly been on a crusade to prove all his doubters wrong. The Browns are 2-4 over his first six starts, and his 57.4 percent completion rate, 10 interceptions, and 68.5 overall QB rating scream NFL backup on paper.

But he’s also not the type of person who dwells on the past. With the proper context — QB4 on the depth chart in training camp; starting games behind second- and third-string offensive linemen; working with a skill position group carried by fellow rookies like TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Quinshon Judkins, and WR Isaiah Bond — he’s actually shown considerable growth this year, enough to leave Cleveland’s decision makers with some tough conversations on which direction they want to go this offseason.

Based on all the preconceived notions, no one expected Sanders to be this likeable and easy to root for, but that’s been the case. He had a fan in Aaron Rodgers last week as the Browns prepared for their home finale against Pittsburgh, and he has another in Joe Burrow, whose Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Browns in what will be Sanders' final snaps of 2025.

Joe Burrow just admitted what NFL scouts got dead wrong about Shedeur Sanders

Burrow had a unique journey to the NFL himself. He didn’t really burst onto the scene until his senior year at LSU, when he passed for a ridiculous 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns and led the Tigers to the national title. Months later, the Bengals made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s one thing to be under the microscope as the hand-picked savior of a struggling NFL franchise. It’s another to have that same level of attention — if not more — as a Day 3 pick who opened camp behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel on Cleveland’s depth chart.

In Sanders, Burrow sees a player who’s proving he has what it takes to lead a franchise.

“I really enjoyed watching him in college. I thought he made a lot of plays. I thought he could throw it. Then, obviously, given who his dad is, he knows how to handle the media, knows how to handle the spotlight. He’s certainly been under the microscope more than any other fifth-round pick has ever been in the history of football. Every clip that I see, he seems to be handling it well. Says most of the right things in the media. He’s who he is, he’s himself. That’s what you want out of a football player. So he seems to be handling it the right way.”

Joe Burrow on Shedeur Sanders:



“He’s certainly been under more of a microscope than any other fifth-round pick has ever been in the history of football, and every clip that I see he seems to be handling it well.”#Bengals pic.twitter.com/nDAmlwDNSS — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) December 31, 2025

Sanders’ critics will harp on the stats, but there’s something bigger brewing beyond the box score out in Cleveland entering Week 18.