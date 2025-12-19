Sean McDermott just backed the buzz around Shedeur Sanders

The losses keep piling up for the Cleveland Browns, but support for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders seems to be growing with each and every start.

Cleveland’s offense as a whole has actually been less productive since Sanders took the reins in Week 12. The Browns averaged 16.2 points and 257.4 total yards per game over their first 10 games, with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel under center, going 2-8 in those games; they’ve seen an uptick in Sanders’ four starts with 281.8 yards per game, but they’re averaging an even 16.0 points and are 1-3 over that span.

Sanders admitted to reporters Wednesday that he hasn’t been playing winning football. Browns fans know, however, that it’s definitely not all his fault.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski now seems to be playing out the string. The running game has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, thanks to a banged-up offensive line that’s become barely passable by NFL standards. The roster also lacks the veteran talent at the skill positions needed to support a young quarterback who opened the season third on the depth chart.

Sanders has a lot of work to do to keep his current job beyond 2025. Opposing coaches, however, keep echoing the same thing while preparing for the Browns’ new-look offense.

Sean McDermott added to the growing praise for Shedeur Sanders

As a veteran head coach with a defensive background, Sean McDermott had a lot to say about his Buffalo Bills facing Myles Garrett and the Browns’ tough defense this Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

He actually struck a similar tone when asked about Sanders, choosing the word “dangerous” to describe the 23-year-old QB’s four-plus games this season.

“Good young player,” McDermott said. “Off to a great start. Dangerous with the toolset that he brings to the table. He’s done a great job. I think their offense has actually ratched up since he’s been under center, so that’ll be a big challenge for us.”

Sanders’ ability to buy time and attack down the field has been undeniable. Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Sanders has completed 7-of-18 passes that have traveled at least 20 yards in the air, with one drop. That completion percentage (minus the drop) is a solid 41.2 percent.

Last week, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said you could “kind of feel a spark there on offense with Shedeur out there.” McDermott obviously feels the same way.

As for the Browns? Sanders is definitely trending in the right direction. Whether he can make enough headway over these final three weeks to convince team brass to build some real infrastructure around him next year remains to be seen.