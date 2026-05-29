Joe Haden finally said what everybody's afraid to admit about the Browns

For most of their recent history, the Cleveland Browns have been bottom feeders. They've been a punch line and a running joke among other fan bases, and shaking off that reputation is an uphill challenge.

Every time the Browns seem to be on the verge of turning things around, disaster strikes. That's why it's so difficult to give this organization the benefit of the doubt, even after a productive offseason like this year's so far.

However, fans aren't rational. They're passionate. And deep in their hearts, they'll always want to believe. That's why former Browns defensive back Joe Haden isn't afraid to let the world know how high he is on the new-look Browns.

While he knows expecting a Super Bowl trip in 2026 might be too much to ask, he doesn't think the team is that far off.

"That's something that's not too crazy, the Browns going to the Super Bowl. Saying that this season, that would be crazy. But in the near future, I could see it, especially with the new stadium. We're getting talent. Just keep watching. Ever since we started this show, we haven’t been doing nothing but getting better. Minimum, we'd go eight or nine [wins]," Haden said on his Deebo & Joe podcast.

Joe Haden believes the Browns are closer to contention than people realize

Most people will be quick to dismiss Haden's comments, but he might actually be onto something. The Browns are taking all the right steps toward contention, and they might be just one piece away from getting over the hump.

The Browns' never-ending woes at the most important position in team sports continue to hold them back. But with a savvy general manager, and holding multiple draft picks in a stacked 2027 class, that might change after this season. They might also strike gold with Shedeur Sanders, though he'd have to beat Deshaun Watson for the starting job first.

The front office has done all the right things in the past couple of offseasons. They're finally leaving that dreadful Watson trade behind by replenishing the roster with young talent, and the books will be healthier and cleaner once he's no longer in the building.

The Browns can build a cost-controlled, contending team over the next couple of years, which can also give them the financial freedom to go big-name hunting in free agency or on the trade market. If Todd Monken proves to be the right man for the job, who's to say they can't make a deep postseason run in the AFC?

Just because history isn't on Cleveland's side, that doesn't mean things will always be this way. The Browns have promising pieces and are rebuilding a winning culture, and we've seen how quickly finding the right personnel can help turn a franchise around almost overnight. Just last season, the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots proved that; both of those teams went from 12-plus losses in 2024 to division champions in 2025 following a head coaching change.

It won't be easy, and the Browns have to battle their own demons to prove their doubters wrong. But after so many years of struggles, we choose to believe.