Joe Haden is every Browns fan as he tries to make sense of Cleveland’s QB battle

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most discussed teams of the NFL offseason, and the reason is their offseason quarterback battle. With the competition mainly between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, two polarizing players, the battle has become a daily talking point across sports media.

Former Browns corner Joe Haden recently added to the conversation, and he came across like most Browns fans. In an appearance on The Up & Adams Show, Haden tried his best to make sense of all the noise coming out of Cleveland, and he also shared his thoughts on what he thinks should happen.

Haden believes that Cleveland may be inclined to lean in Watson's direction because of all they invested in him, but he acknowledges that the veteran quarterback hasn’t been very good with the Browns. However, with Sanders, Haden believes the young quarterback showed enough promising signs as a rookie to get a true opportunity.

Ultimately, the former NFL player is taking Cleveland at its word that this will be a real quarterback competition, and he’s on board with the best man for the job winning the battle.

Is it possible for Deshaun Watson to get a fresh start in Cleveland?



Joe Haden says he'd like QB Shedeur Sanders to be the Browns starter on Week 1 @joehaden23 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uh3mSGId9y — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 6, 2026

Joe Haden believes Browns should start Shedeur Sanders but understands why Deshaun Watson could start

The thing that was abundantly clear from Haden’s comments is that he would be confused if Watson was handed the starting job, or if the team gave him the nod early in the offseason. While it has been reported that Watson has the early lead, Haden isn’t putting much stock into that, noting that the team has barely been on the field, and when they were, it wasn’t in football equipment.

Haden praised new head coach Todd Monken for his willingness to speak highly of all the quarterbacks, and he’s happy that Monken appears to be fostering an environment of true competition. If both quarterbacks are truly battling from an even playing field, Haden is hoping that Sanders emerges victorious.

That would certainly be the best-case scenario for the Browns — Sanders actually being the better quarterback. It would mean he won a real quarterback competition, and it would also give Cleveland a chance to have a quarterback of the future already on their roster.

No matter what Watson does this season, the chances of him being the QB of the future are slim to none. That’s why many people believe he shouldn’t even be an option to start, but the Browns are adamant that they will start the best player.