Joe Thomas just dropped a Falcons tease that left Browns fans stunned

Just 12 days after he was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski was reportedly invited to dinner at the home of Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who ended up offering Stefanski a new job.

Stefanski is heading to the NFC South as Atlanta’s new head coach on a five-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And while the Browns continue to search for his replacement, Stefanski’s next task will be to assemble a staff.

The Falcons will reportedly keep defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in his current role, so Browns fans shouldn’t worry about Jim Schwartz following Stefanski to Atlanta. Other coaches on Cleveland’s 2025 staff, like respected offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, will be on poach alert over the coming days, especially as Cleveland continues with its second round of interviews this week.

As for Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas? Browns fans definitely don’t have to worry about him leaving the Dawg Pound for the Dirty Birds, even though he spoke out in opposition of the Stefanski firing. Thomas, 41, hasn’t yet broken into coaching at the college or NFL ranks.

That didn’t stop the all-time great from teasing a job on Stefanski’s staff, a joke that initially left fans speechless.

Joe Thomas turned Browns fans’ panic into the perfect Hall of Fame Beef moment

Thomas has stayed busy post-NFL retirement as an analyst for NFL Network, among other endeavors. One that’s near and dear to his heart is Hall of Fame Beef, Thomas’ company that offers premium steaks, beef sticks, smoked meats, and more with direct shipping from his farm in Wisconsin to customers at home.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Blank planned a steak and potato bar for his guests on Saturday, and surprised everyone by cooking the ribeyes himself.

Thomas couldn’t help himself. He reposted Breer’s tweet, quipping that he was in attendance for dinner as one of Stefanski’s assistant coaches, and helped supply the feast with a shoutout to his business.

I can confirm this was @halloffamebeef because I was down there as part of the possible assistants on that staff. It was the best steak of my life!!🤤😋🥩🍺 https://t.co/U445fA6C0o — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 18, 2026

The reactions from Browns fans were priceless, with some clearly in on the joke, and others left stunned in the wake of the Stefanski news. Obviously, Thomas wasn’t at Blank’s house on Saturday night — but is he interested in breaking into NFL coaching? That part might actually carry some weight.

He did coach some in 2024, working with the offensive linemen for a team in the European League of Football. If he was ever really serious about leaving NFL media and getting back on the sideline, he wouldn’t have to move to Atlanta; he likely has a direct like to the Browns for if and when that happens.

Thomas actually reposted another tweet, this one from the Falcons official account, joking that he was off to the side washing dishes and couldn't be pictured next to a smiling Stefanski and new president of football operations Matt Ryan.

I must have been just off the photo to the left- that’s me picking up the dishes https://t.co/juBMWPIosG — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 18, 2026

There hasn’t been much for Browns fans to cheer for lately, but at least they have Hall of Famers around like Thomas to give them a good laugh.