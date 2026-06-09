Joel Bitonio's retirement message will hit Browns fans right in the heart

Through the highs and lows of the past decade-plus (mostly lows), Joel Bitonio has quite literally been the lone constant for the Cleveland Browns. Rain or shine, the stalwart left guard was omnipresent at every turn — emphasis on the past tense, because he officially announced his retirement.

Bitonio has decided to hang up the cleats following a dozen NFL campaigns with the club that drafted him No. 35 overall way back in 2014. He addressed the media for the final time as an active member of the Browns, but not before issuing a heartfelt letter to Cleveland.

As he routinely did on the field, Bitonio poured everything he had into representing Cleveland to the fullest. Only this time, though, the veteran offensive lineman's commitment to the city and the Browns was evident in his emotional goodbye message.

"Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform," Bitonio wrote. "Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise — from getting drafted to signing three contracts — I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland.

"Now that job is finished. After 12 seasons of wearing No. 75 in brown and orange, I have officially decided to retire. ... To the city of Cleveland, our loyal fanbase, the Haslam family and the entire Browns organization, thank you. Thank you for 12 years of unwavering support and unforgettable memories."

Joel Bitonio gives Browns fans one last reason to love him with heartfelt farewell letter

Is someone cutting onions? A California native from the University of Nevada, Cleveland has clearly become a second home for Bitonio and his family. They're "embedded in the community," as he stated, which "will always hold a special place in [his] life."

The way Browns fans welcomed Bitonio and stuck with him and the team without having much to cheer for throughout his illustrious career. Conversely, he rewarded their devotion by being a consummate professional, battling to the end and always being available.

Earning a reputation as an iron man, Bitonio broke the record for most starts in Browns history since they moved back to Cleveland in 1999 (178). He surpassed former teammate and Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas.

While it didn't necessarily translate to winning, Bitonio will go down as one of the most durable and reliable blockers in recent memory. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler, a six-time team captain and a five-time All-Pro (three Second Team nods, two First Team). Turning 35 in October, Father Time didn't necessarily betray him, which the numbers bear out; the trusted blocker is stepping away on his own terms.

Bitonio was a free agent this offseason. He remained elite in pass protection in 2025 and probably could've latched onto a contender and chased the elusive first Super Bowl ring. Nevertheless, going out as a Brown apparently meant more to him than going for glory.

For what it's worth, Cleveland seemingly braced to be without Bitonio in 2026 and beyond. They signed 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with roughly $32 million guaranteed in March.