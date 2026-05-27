Joel Bitonio could still break Browns fans’ hearts one final time

For more than a decade, the Cleveland Browns could count on death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio holding down the fort at left guard. He was a vocal leader on the field, a dependable guy in the locker room, and someone who would show up to work and handle business, regardless of the context, the struggles, or the opposition.

That's why, even at 34 and coming off something of a down season by his standards, the Browns still held out hope of bringing him back. Ultimately, they read between the lines and realized he wouldn't return.

Nevertheless, Bitonio hasn't announced his retirement. Technically, he remains an unrestricted free agent, and as such, he could join any team. Considering that, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested he should join the Buffalo Bills.

"While Bitonio will turn 35 in October, he's a seven-time Pro Bowler who started all 17 games for the Cleveland Browns this past season. He wouldn't give Buffalo a long-term option at left guard, but he'd provide a quality starter for 2026," wrote Knox.

Watching Joel Bitonio finish his career elsewhere would sting Browns fans

Bitonio was much more than just a physical specimen in the interior of the offensive line. He was a class act on and off the field, and his leadership and work ethic made him a fan favorite and a team legend.

Truth be told, most Browns fans would've still rooted for him if he had left earlier in his career. He certainly deserved to play meaningful football, and he didn't get a chance to do that for most of his career in Northeast Ohio.

That said, watching him leave now would just be a massive gut punch. The Browns gave him more than enough time to make up his mind about whether to come back, and they ultimately took a huge $23.5 million cap hit once he didn't make a decision.

Still, Bitonio has been in Cleveland for his entire career, so why would he even consider joining another team for his farewell season? He's earned every right to ride into the sunset on his own terms, but that would be tough for Browns fans to stomach after everything he’s meant to the franchise.

At the end of the day, the Browns simply couldn't afford to keep waiting for Bitonio. General manager Andrew Berry had an offensive line to rebuild, and he added a pair of potential left guards in Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson to help fill the void.

If Bitonio wakes up one day and decides that he still has some more football in him, the Browns should embrace him with open arms. Hopefully, he realizes that before he even considers playing for another team.