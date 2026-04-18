Jordyn Tyson’s rising draft stock could complicate the Browns’ plans at No. 6

The Cleveland Browns haven’t drafted a first- or second-round wide receiver since Andrew Berry took over as general manager in 2020, and that streak is expected to come to a merciful end next week on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Due in part to the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade, which shipped three first-round picks to Houston in 2022, Berry has used a combination of veteran trade acquisitions — like Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy — and mid-round draft selections to bolster the Browns’ wide receiver room, with mixed results.

The need for upgrades became painfully obvious last season, and the Browns should be able to address that problem in a 2026 draft that includes three top-tier prospects in Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, USC’s Makai Lemon, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

Cleveland’s connection to Tyson has been an intriguing storyline this offseason. His older brother, Jaylon Tyson, plays for the Cavaliers. The Browns met with Jordyn early in the pre-draft process, and he was a popular mock draft projection to Cleveland at No. 6 overall prior to him missing most of the NFL Scouting Combine due to a nagging hamstring issue.

Tyson’s health concerns are impossible to ignore, as he also has major knee and collarbone injuries on his resume. When he missed Arizona State’s Pro Day back in March, speculation swirled around him potentially falling on Day 1 of the draft — potentially down to Cleveland’s second first-round pick, No. 24 overall via the Jaguars.

The chance to land an elite offensive tackle and wide receiver combination at Nos. 6 and 24, like Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Tyson, represents a dream scenario that at one point felt relatively attainable. Those dreams may have been dashed following news of Tyson’s private Pro Day for NFL scouts and general managers in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, Tyson all but confirmed his status as a top-16 pick in the draft.

“I think Jordyn Tyson goes much higher than earlier expected,” he tweeted. “Teams are comfortable with the (injury history). Conversation for him starts at 5 but he's off the board no later than 16.”

The Browns may no longer have the luxury of waiting on a top wide receiver

Per FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, over 20 teams attended Tyson’s workout, including the Browns. Tyson's stock appears to be back on the rise after his patented quickness, route-running ability, and strong hands were reportedly on full display. He's currently ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect on FanSided's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board.

Per a source at the Jordyn Tyson workout, the wide receiver prospect ran around "20-25" routes and had just one drop on a dig route.



20 NFL teams had reps at the workout for the likely top 16 pick. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 17, 2026

Tyson jumping back into the top-10 conversation definitely complicates things for Cleveland at No. 6 overall, but not necessarily in a bad way. If the Browns see enough value on the board, they could look to do what the masses have been predicting — and that’s trade down the board with an eye on potentially leaving Day 1 of this draft with three prospects, or adding extra capital for the 2027 draft.

Berry was already playing the game during his annual pre-draft press conference on Thursday, talking up Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love while making light of the widespread perception that the Browns will trade out of the No. 6 pick. That’s been a viable option all along, and it may carry additional weight with Tyson back squarely in the mix.