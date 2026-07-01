KC Concepcion is already showing the Browns exactly what they hoped for

The Cleveland Browns made some sweeping changes this offseason, with some difference-makers taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. While they secured the trenches with their first pick in Spencer Fano, they circled back and upgraded their passing attack with KC Concepcion.

Even though only OTAs and minicamps have concluded, Concepcion has already stood out. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi gave some insight into what Concepcion has done for the Browns, and the arrow is pointing up.

"Concepcion made several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, showing off not only his elusiveness but also his ability to make tough catches at times. The Browns got him the ball in a bevy of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays. Drops, which were an issue at times in college, popped up during the spring, but Cleveland isn't overly concerned."

Things will turn up a notch when pads come on during training camp, but the fact that the Texas A&M product is making plays is fantastic.

KC Concepcion's instant impact shows what Browns should expect

Todd Monken has taken over as the playcaller, and he's finding ways to get the ball into the hands of his rookie playmaker in multiple different areas. That shows the coaching staff believes he can make plays in a variety of roles, and they are using practice to maximize those strengths.

For a rookie to make plays in his first practice sessions is not only positive but massively encouraging. The Browns knew they needed more juice from the passing attack, and fans should expect to see Concepcion touch the ball in a variety of ways.

The 21-year-old has a knack for getting open before the ball comes his way, and after the catch, he can make defenders miss with ease. He does need to work on his drop problems (10.3 percent drop rate in 2025), and that has already come up in practice.

That's a key area he needs to work on, but he's ready to attack that issue, per wide receivers coach Christian Jones.

"KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops."

The coaches will certainly hammer out that issue this summer, leading into the season. Despite that, Concepcion's versatile skillset is turning heads. From RPOs to screens to deep shots, he will be a three-level playmaker within this offense. His ability to add more speed and explosiveness to the field is eye-popping, and the Browns aren't hiding the fact that they want to get him the ball as much as possible.