KC Concepcion's Shedeur Sanders comments send a crystal-clear message

Everybody is talking about the Cleveland Browns and the tremendous job they've done in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's a refreshing narrative being written about this franchise, and it's much-needed for this fan base.

After taking Spencer Fano with their first pick on Day 1, the Browns of course went out and landed a dynamic playmaker in former Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion.

When Concepcion got a chance to speak with the Browns media after being selected, he touched on his previous interactions with quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"Whenever I had entered the transfer portal after my sophomore season, I had actually went down to Colorado and met Shedeur. He's a great guy, a great leader. I just can't wait to build that relationship and build that connection with him."

KC Concepcion sent a subtle message to Todd Monken about Browns' supposed quarterback competition

I'd like to point one thing out that should be so blatantly obvious: Concepcion wasn't talking about Deshaun Watson. He wasn't talking about Dillon Gabriel. This was about Sanders.

He has had previous interactions with Sanders. He likes him and respects him. Calling Sanders a "great guy" and "great leader" should speak volumes to this coaching staff about whom Concepcion believes should be the starting quarterback in 2026.

Browns fans have recently heard new head coach Todd Monken speak on Watson in a manner that causes eye rolls after eye rolls. It's sounded like Monken wants to help Watson get back to being the player he once was, in a way, but he doesn't have the close-up view Browns fans have had for the last couple of years.

The comments by Monken would lead fans to believe that there could be a real quarterback competition, yet at this point in time, it seems to make the most sense to keep rolling with Sanders under center.

That's not to say Sanders is the future, nor that he's a solidified franchise quarterback, but that he's probably the best option for 2026. When the 2027 offseason rolls around, I'm sure we'll have plenty of thoughts.

As for right now, though, it is abundantly clear that the Browns' first-round pick and new offensive weapon is familiar with Sanders and would more than welcome him to stick as the team's starting quarterback.

Browns fans don't want to go back and revisit the Watson experiment. That ship has sailed. Right now, it should be Sanders' job to lose, and that's that.