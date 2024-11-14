Ken Dorsey gave major props to Dawand Jones ahead of Week 11
"Out of sight out of mind."
It's a great philosophy to have if you're trying not to worry about, well, everything and anything. For the Cleveland Browns, it's a great sign that you're doing the exact job that's being asked of you amidst an extremely tumultuous, losing season. And, for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, that phrase perfectly suits Dawand Jones.
Jones has stepped in for Jed Wills Jr. at tackle on the Browns' struggling offensive line since Week 8, and early returns seem to suggest he's doing a better job than Wills was in the first few weeks of the season. Jones, the Browns' fourth round pick from 2023, is the type of youth that the team might be looking to inject onto the O-line through next year's draft. But, they'd be remiss to not give Jones a shot at sticking with the squad next season as a permanent starter if Wills departs in free agency.
Dorsey's praise for Jones is bright spot during bad season
Dorsey praised Jones on Thursday ahead of Week 11. He told reporters that the fact that he "hasn't really noticed him" is a good thing, and that he plays "without hesitation" since making his slide over to left tackle in place of Wills.
Jones has been a huge help for an O-line that's currently ranked 24th in run stop win rate in the league. What's mattered most for Cleveland with Jones inserted in the starting role, though, is his ability to help protect Jameis Winston's blind side. Winston has definitely had more time to run through first and second option choices down field with Jones protecting him, and while that has yet to lead to consistent passing success for the Browns, it's only a matter of time when the offense will get into a rhythm thanks to Jones' pass blocking.
The Browns are still allowing pressure on 38.1 percent of plays on offense, which puts them at 26th-worst in the league through 10 weeks of play. However, Jones has only been starting for two games. With more under his belt and extra reps in what could end up being a decent scoring game for the Browns in Week 11 against a bad Saints defense, look to that number to start to steadily fall very soon.
Jones has been out of sight and out of mind for Dorsey and the rest of Cleveland's coaching staff. With one less piece of the puzzle to worry about, they can direct their focus on fixing their run game and providing Winston with even more pass protection across the line.