Kenny Pickett remains unfazed by Browns signing Joe Flacco

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, it genuinely felt like it'd be the only quarterback move the team made prior to the draft. Pickett costed the team a fifth round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, which made it feel like a lot more than a move to acquire a third-string quarterback.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2022, has had a rough go of it to start his NFL career. He's gone from being a starter to a backup pretty quickly and both his turnover propensity and inability to get the ball downfield has made it difficult for him to develop into a starter again for either the Steelers or Eagles.

With the Browns, he certainly has the opportunity to do just that. After all, Joe Flacco - who the team just signed to a one-year deal - is 41 years old and probably not the same savior he was for Cleveland back in 2023. Things catch up to you physically a whole lot more and worse when you hit 40 in the NFL, and it's possible that Flacco ends up losing the starting job before Week 1.

Pickett knows that, and it's why he gave such a bold reaction to the Flacco news.

Pickett says he's still fighting to be starting QB for Browns in 2025

Pickett told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Saturday, so just one day after the Browns' signing of Flacco was made official, that he is unfazed by the move. It just signals to him that he has competition for the starting role by the time camp rolls around, and it's something he's taking very seriously as he enters his fourth season in the league.

"That's the plan, man. I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."

Pickett's enthusiasm and motivation, while potentially misplaced, is exciting to see. Cleveland has a dire need for good quarterback play, and if a healthy competition in training camp between Pickett, Flacco, and whichever rookie Cleveland opts for in the draft gets someone going consistently, it's a good thing overall for the team.

Clearly, the Browns have brought in some really serious players for this competition. Flacco said through his agent after signing that he looked forward to helping lead the team back to the postseason. Pickett is now saying he's not here to just hang out. And, presumably, any rookie walking through the doors at Berea will be motivated beyond belief to start.

While Pickett, Flacco, and a rookie aren't exactly the most exciting quarterbacks to watch duke it out for a starting role, they'll still make for an interesting offseason and training camp ahead of the 2025 season.

