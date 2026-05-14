Kevin Stefanski could recreate his Browns magic much faster than fans care to admit

Kevin Stefanski was far from the worst head coach in Cleveland Browns history. A quick look at the tenures of Hue Jackson, Rob Chudzinski, Pat Shurmur, and Eric Mangini provides some harrowing nightmare fuel no one asked for. In any case, it was hardly a shock when Jimmy Haslam ripped the Band-Aid off, firing yet another head coach in his winding, aimless tenure as the organization's owner.

Football's a zero-sum game. Either you win or you lose (most of the time), and back-to-back seasons recording fewer than six wins is a recipe for disaster for a head coach wishing to stay employed. Stefanski was a two-time Coach of the Year, something of a backhanded compliment in its own right. Cleveland has been viewed as an environment incapable of winning; by captaining two playoff teams, Stefanski may as well have walked on water.

If you didn't think the NFL was impressed, look no further than the teams with vacancies lining up to interview him as soon as the Browns let him go. The Atlanta Falcons acted quickly, naming Stefanski their new head coach just 12 days after he was fired. A path to a quick turnaround exists for the Dirty Birds, and Stefanski just might be able to capitalize.

In a piece for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox outlined win expectations for first-year head coaches in their new digs. As for Stefanski, Knox is forecasting a middling 9–8 record in Atlanta, saying in part:

"There's a very real chance that Stefanski will help Atlanta get into the playoffs this year," Knox wrote. "After all, the Falcons matched the NFC South's best record at 8-9 last season—though they lost the division to the Carolina Panthers due to divisional record and tiebreakers ... New additions like Jahan Dotson, Jawaan Taylor, and Avieon Terrell should help. However, better coaching and improved quarterback play will be the keys to improving upon last year's record."

Atlanta might be the perfect place for Kevin Stefanski to start winning again

While 9–8 is hardly a poor record, it seems to understate the talent the Falcons feature on offense. Their quarterback situation is messy, at best, but anyone who saw what Kevin Stefanski could cook up with Nick Chubb from 2020–2022 should be terrified of what Bijan Robinson might accomplish in 2026. Fantasy football players — take note.

Over the aforementioned three-year stretch, Chubb averaged 240 carries, 1,284 yards, and 11 TDs a season. That was with him missing eight out of 50 possible games. Bijan Robinson could conceivably go for more than 2,000 yards next season, especially considering his receiving chops are much more refined than Chubb's. Not to mention, tight end Kyle Pitts is coming off a career year, and Drake London has already proven himself as a top-tier NFL wideout.

Knox touched on it as well, but for Stefanski, leaving arguably the NFL's toughest division, the AFC North, and waking up as a head coach in the NFC South must be a shock to the system. The division that sent an 8–9 team to the postseason in 2025 is certainly up for grabs. While each of the Falcons' rivals has ostensibly improved in the offseason, Atlanta has a strong case for being in the best position to take the division in 2026.

While fans may feel ambivalent toward the possibility, there's a real chance Stefanski works some of his 2020 and 2023 magic for the Falcons in his first year on the job. In any case, the most important development is that Todd Monken turns things around in the role he inherited for the Browns. The never-ending coaching carousel in Cleveland must stop sometime... right?