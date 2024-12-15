Kevin Stefanski hints at change at starting QB after Week 15 loss to Chiefs
Jameis Winston is far from why the Cleveland Browns are 3-11 in 2024. You have to factor in a few things for that horrendous record.
An injury ridden offensive line that cannot support any sort of offense outside of the passing game, a defense that's had some lapses after being so solid in 2023, and of course, starting the season out with Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback and keeping him there despite being the worst quarterback in the NFL through seven weeks all combined for 3-11.
But, you also cannot find many excuses for Winston's play the last several weeks. He's been a turnover machine, throwing the ball away three times against the Chiefs in Week 15 and never looking comfortable behind the O-line that's been trouble for any QB suiting up for Cleveland this season.
Before that three pick performance, though, Winston had a two pick game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, a four pick performance against the Denver Broncos. And, Winston hasn't led the Browns to a victory since Week 12. So, it might be time for a change. Again.
Kevin Stefanski non-committal about starting QB in Week 16
Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the Browns' third straight loss that he couldn't get into who would be starting at quarterback moving forward. That's a far cry from Stefanski's usual stance of commitment to his players after losses this season, which makes it seem like a change there is imminent.
Winston was benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who also threw for a pick but also looked solid with his legs and in check down passes late in the Week 15 contest.
If Winston is benched for good, that'll make for the second benching of a starter for the Browns' offense in a row. The first was Dustin Hopkins, the Browns' struggling kicker who was inactive in Week 15 while Cleveland went with Riley Patterson at starting K, instead. Hopkins has a 64 percent accuracy rate on his field goals this season, which is the worst of his career.
This isn't necessarily the worst season of Winston's career, but it just goes to show that he cannot be Cleveland's answer at starting QB next year. While they might be bringing Watson back to compete for the spot, it doesn't seem like Winston's going to be trusted to compete for that position.
He's also a free agent in 2025, so it looks like if Winston is benched for the year, Week 15 was the last time we've seen him in a Browns uniform. The draft is likely where the Browns will be searching for a backup quarterback now.