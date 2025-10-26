Kevin Stefanski leaves door open for Shedeur Sanders to start (but then shuts it)

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a blowout loss to the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel did not play well in the loss. Yes, he threw for two touchdowns but he also threw two bad interceptions and his offense scored 13 points all day. Not good.

This lackluster performance is obviously going to get people talking even more about Shedeur Sanders and if the Browns would consider switching to him as the starter. Head coach Kevin Stefanski even said after the loss that "We're going to look at everything" when it comes to the roster and even said it twice while discussing the quarterback situation.

Then, Stefanski made a weird pivot and said that the plan was to stick with Gabriel. His exact words were "With a young QB there are going to be ups and downs", which, yes, of course that makes sense, but why say you're going to look at everything, including quarterback, but then commit to sticking with Gabriel? It makes no sense.

Kevin Stefanski hints at Shedeur Sanders debut but quickly kills the buzz

No one blames Stefanski for sticking with Gabriel. After all, the third-round rookie has only started four games and has shown promise in some of those starts. As Stefanski said, there are going to be ups and downs with a young signal-caller and he knows he'll need to ride those out.

The problem with his comments are even bringing up that he's looking into making changes and then reversing course and stating no changes will be made there. Why even bring it up then?

Sanders has brought the same media circus he dealt with in Boulder with him to Cleveland and that's why people will have additional eyeballs on the Browns and their quarterback situation. If Gabriel continues to struggle, the noise for Sanders to start will only accelerate and get louder.

For now though, it doesn't appear that Sanders will be getting a planned shot at taking the snaps for the Browns.

More Browns news and analysis