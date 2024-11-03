Kevin Stefanski makes obvious call at left tackle for Browns vs. Chargers
If there's been one consistent weak spot for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, its been the offensive line allowing pressure after pressure on whoever is under center for the team. First, Deshaun Watson was dealt a porous O-line that led to him being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL prior to his Achilles injury. Now, Jameis Winston is navigating the waters as the O-line has started to form chemistry with the slightly less mobile QB.
But, one piece of the puzzle has started to reveal itself for the Browns' O-line - starting left tackle. Jedrick Wills Jr., the Browns' left tackle drafted back in 2020, has been extremely lackluster to begin this season. He's allowed too many easy pressures and too many defensive lineman to run him over. Now, with injuries mounting for him, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been forced to make a decision about who'll be the starter at left tackle moving forward for the season.
According to multiple reporters, Stefanski confirmed on the teams' pregame radio show that Dawand Jones - not Wills - would be starting at left tackle in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. This makes two starts in a row for Jones at that position, and a move for Jones from right to left that's been seamless so far.
The O-line benefitted greatly from Jones' inclusion into the starting line in Week 8, with Winston able to fire off three passing touchdowns on the afternoon in that contest with a ton of time in the pocket. There were lapses, of course, but Winston was ultimately given more than enough time to throw to Cedric Tillman and David Njoku downfield and execute Ken Dorsey's game plan nearly perfectly. Jones is to thank for a lot of that.
Stefanski mentioned in past weeks that with the injury to Watson and with so many injuries to this team - now including Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - no one's role is necessarily safe. That's a great thing. To allow Wills to continue to play as he had been at starting LT all season when the Browns genuinely have a shot to make noise in the wild card race would be malpractice on Stefanski's part. When you have an adaptable tackle like Jones, you don't let him go to waste behind Wills.
The Chargers' defensive line hasn't been its strength - currently, the team wins 33 percent of its pressures on the pass compared to the Browns who win 53 percent of theirs. Morgan Fox, who had popped up briefly on the Chargers' injury report this week with a groin injury, seems primed to start in Week 9 regardless of that issue. So, look to Fox and Jones to be battling throughout Week 9 as they both line up on the left side.