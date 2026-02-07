Kevin Stefanski might be laying the groundwork to poach a Browns defensive star

The Cleveland Browns have the best defensive player in the world. But even though Myles Garrett deserves all the praise and recognition he can get, he's not the only superstar playing defense at Huntington Bank Field.

Defensive back Denzel Ward is probably the most underappreciated superstar in the game. Still, he's a top-five cornerback at worst, and one of the main reasons behind the Browns' recent defensive dominance.

That's why Browns fans might hate to hear rumors that he could be on his way out. At least, that's how Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballantine feels.

In his latest column, he predicted that Kevin Stefanski could try to steal him away for his new-look Atlanta Falcons.

"The Falcons still need a cornerback to play opposite of A.J. Terrell. While the draft would be a nice place to find one, they could use the veteran presence that Denzel Ward brings. With Stefanski gone and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz potentially leaving Cleveland, Ward might welcome a change of scenery," Ballantine wrote.

Could Kevin Stefanski really poach Denzel Ward from the Browns?

That makes perfect sense on paper, but it might not be realistic.

For starters, Ward has already gone on the record to rave about Todd Monken's arrival. Unlike Myles Garrett, he might actually be thrilled to have him in town.

More than that, even if Ward wanted to leave and play for the Falcons, the Browns would be under no obligation to make such move. In fact, that should probably be the last thing they want.

Why on Earth would they want to help the head coach they just fired be successful and prove them wrong? Especially after he already poached so many former Browns assistant coaches away with him?

Given how things ended between the Browns and Stefanski, and the narratives around both parties, it's hard to believe general manager Andrew Berry would willingly do anything to help the Falcons in the slightest (and rightly so).

Even if the Browns were to consider trading Ward — which, again, they won't — the asking price will be just too steep. We're talking about a five-time Pro Bowler who has logged double digits on passes defensed in all but last season.

The Cleveland Browns' defense has the potential to be a championship-caliber unit, regardless of whether Jim Schwartz stays as their defensive coordinator or not. That would change drastically, however, if Denzel Ward were to leave the team.