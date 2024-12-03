Kevin Stefanski's odd Nick Chubb update creates more questions than answers
Despite a fairly successful start to the game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns in Week 13 primetime action, the Browns were confusing fans watching from home who were trying to figure out why Nick Chubb was being left out of the game after a couple of carries in the first quarter.
It was a fair question and concern - Chubb, who is just coming back from major knee surgery, has been getting better and better with each passing week. He had just six carries for 11 yards in the first, but again, reps are big for him right now. So what gives? Why was Jerome Ford seeing all the action in the first half?
Read more: Jameis Winston proves again he's no Deshaun Watson with must-see Browns speech
Well, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed to Lisa Salters after the first half wrapped up that Chubb was completely fine. No injury to report. Instead, it just seemed like from Stefanski's answer that Chubb's lack of carries was all a part of Cleveland's game plan to get Ford more involved and give him more looks with the ball.
Nick Chubb is losing carries under Dorsey and Stefanski
Chubb is, again, returning from major knee reconstruction surgery. That's no joke for a running back of his caliber. But, Chubb has also been really lackluster since his return to action, posting an average of three yards per carry. That stat compared to 2022 when Chubb posted 5.1 yards per carry and a total of 1,525 rushing yards is jarring.
It makes sense that Stefanski and Dorsey may be looking to get him some rest, then, and provide Ford some looks after he was a really solid fill-in for Chubb to begin the season. Ford's lost some touches since Chubb's return, but in the first half of the team's Week 13 game against the Broncos, he posted six carries for 39 yards and an average of 6.5 yards per carry. That's nothing to scoff at, and apparently, the coaching staff for Cleveland feels that way, as well.
This doesn't spell the end for Chubb this season in any way. Chubb is going to get the chance to keep getting back into All-Pro form, but maybe not against such an elite defense like the one the Browns were dealing with in Week 13. Looking ahead, though, Chubb will have to really lock in if he wants to help lead this Cleveland team to another miraculous finish. Thankfully, Week 13 will be the Browns' last against the Broncos in the regular season, so some more running room is sure to come.