Kyler Murray’s release gives Browns an ideal opportunity that fans would reject

While much of the fodder has settled on intriguing free agents like Malik Willis or upside trade candidates like Anthony Richardson or Mac Jones, there has always been another standout option for the Browns to consider for their quarterback room.

Fans certainly aren’t in love with some (or any) of these names, but the value of a former franchise-type QB getting cut — like Arizona’s decision to release Kyler Murray on Tuesday — is far too advantageous for GM Andrew Berry and the Browns to ignore. Other well-known names like Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, and Kirk Cousins could soon join the party as well.

Murray’s now this year’s shining example of one of the NFL world’s great gray areas. The Cardinals owe Murray his full $36.5 million guaranteed salary for 2026, and unless he signs another big multi-year contract that offsets some of those costs, they’ll be footing the bill this year as he continues his career elsewhere.

Similar to the Steelers and Russell Wilson after he was released by the Broncos, or (to a much lesser extent) the Vikings and Daniel Jones late in the 2024 season, QB-needy teams are now free to sign Murray for a one-year deal at the veteran minimum, $1.3 million, while Arizona cuts the big checks and eats his dead-cap hit.

Kyler Murray will be available to sign on March 11th at a league minimum $1.3M for 2026.



There will be suitors. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 3, 2026

For a team like the Browns, who, as head coach Todd Monken admitted last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, have no idea who their starter will be to open training camp, this is the type of win–win situation that looks good on paper. Murray’s clearly in need of a fresh start, and the Browns are in the market for a veteran with enough chops to come in, compete, and potentially win the job outright as a bridge to 2027.

The overarching problem, though, is that the majority of Browns fans have zero interest in their team bringing in Murray, even if it’s basically for free.

Browns’ concerns with Kyler Murray are painfully obvious

When Murray’s release becomes official at the start of the new league year, he figures to seek out teams with opportunity. The Browns, with their starting job up for grabs, should at least be on his wish list if he's looking for a chance to compete.

The negative buzz from Browns fans on social media, though, raises the right concerns.

The big one is Murray’s height, which is a highly questionable 5-foot-10. Those who follow the NFL Draft closely will remember a ton of commentary around fractions of an inch in regard to Murray’s height entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

Browns fans felt Baker Mayfield was too short, and he was at least firmly above 6 feet tall. While Monken has the vision to take a mobile quarterback like Murray and create situations where he can succeed, fans aren’t signing up to see how that would look.

The other major concern is rather comical, but extremely fair. The Cardinals initially had an “independent study” clause in Murray’s contract (a clause that was later removed after major backlash). The clause famously stated that the team’s franchise QB — who had signed a $230 million contract — was required to log at least four hours of personal study time on game material, while not being distracted by TV, the internet, or video games.

Browns fans would rather not see their team waste time with a quarterback who wore out his welcome in Arizona, lacks ideal height, and might not be as obsessed as they are about helping their team climb out of mediocrity.

Time will tell if the team agrees, as the potential value on paper is at least worth exploring. But this definitely feels like a situation that would cause more trouble than it's worth.