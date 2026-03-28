Latest intel reveals a surprise prospect could emerge as the Browns’ top pick

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, it’s clear this will be an extremely unpredictable draft. After Fernando Mendoza goes first to the Las Vegas Raiders, pretty much anything is on the table. The Cleveland Browns, who have picks No. 6 and No. 24, are adding to that unpredictability. Everyone knows Cleveland needs a wide receiver and a left tackle, and the team could also explore selecting a quarterback.

One draft analyst thinks the Browns could end up using the sixth pick on a prospect that no one expects to go that early. In a recent ESPN piece, three draft experts were asked which prospect isn’t a consensus top-10 pick, but could end up going that early on draft night. Field Yates went with Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, and said the lineman could be in play for Cleveland at No. 6.

"Consensus is not easy to find right now, but one name that I haven't seen linked to the top 10 as often is [Kadyn] Proctor. He has incredible traits, led by his mammoth size at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds with nifty athleticism. He could be in play for the Browns at No. 6 and the Chiefs at No. 9."

Kadyn Proctor is suddenly gaining traction as a surprise option for the Browns at No. 6

Proctor going that early would certainly be a surprise. He has always been an option for Cleveland, but he’s typically discussed as a possibility with the team’s No. 24 pick. Whenever offensive linemen are brought up for the Browns at No. 6, the name that usually comes up is Monroe Freeling, from Georgia.

However, Proctor possibly making the jump into the top 10 speaks to the polarizing nature of the tackle class. Many of the top offensive line prospects have been projected to go anywhere from six to the Browns down to the end of the first round. Without any clear-cut tiers, the tackle class could ultimately come down to what teams are specifically looking for.

Proctor is an interesting prospect, as his draft stock was much higher in the early days of his college career at Alabama. However, he has largely flown under the radar during the pre-draft process. After an impressive performance at Alabama’s pro day, he has people talking again. Teams were able to get a good look at his impressive movement skills at his size. It could end up being a pivotal workout if it results in Proctor being drafted in the top 10.