Latest Jeopardy answer will be a welcome sight for Browns fans to see

The Cleveland Browns may not have done a ton of winning in recent seasons, but that hasn't stopped them from remaining in the cultural zeitgeist to the point that even casual trivia buffs on game shows are well aware of the team and their notoriously rabid fanbase.

On a recent episode of Jeopardy!, under the "NFL Grab Bag" category, answering "What are the Cleveland Browns?" to one of the clues would have won you a solid $400. Those who visit this site frequently would have known the answer to that query like the back of their hand.

To get the question right, all Browns fans would have to do is know that Dawg Pound Daily provides news updates and analysis of their favorite team. Of all the sites the Jeopardy producers were scanning through looking for this clue, they decided to go with this one.

Dawg Pound Daily featured as Browns trivia question on Jeopardy!

Dawg Pound Daily's inclusion in the category saw the site mentioned alongside answers that included a JJ Watt-led introduction to the career of Hall of Fame pass rusher Reggie White as well as a mention of groundbreaking woman and former San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers.

Those who are constantly checking up on the site are likely very well aware of the fact that Cleveland is headed towards another losing season after digging itself in a 3-8 hole to begin the year. Once again, quarterback play has been the defining theme of the season.

Between the poor start under Joe Flacco and the team seemingly waffling between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the latter parts of the campaign, the Browns are at the very least providing some competition for your entertainment dollar despite a record that normally would not qualify them as such.

There are plenty of places out there to get Browns news, which makes the fine folks over at Jeopardy's decision to give us over at Dawg Pound Daily the national shoutout as a place where thousands of Cleveland fans come to get updates about their favorite team even more of an incredible honor.