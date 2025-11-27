3 Browns who should be thankful they haven't been cut yet

Even as the Cleveland Browns remain the talk of the NFL town following their win in Shedeur Sanders' first ever NFL start, this team is still a three-win squad that has its eyes set on building itself into a winner during the 2026 NFL season.

Browns fans can take solace in the fact that many of the disappointing draft picks and ill-fated free agent signings that have contributed to their recent decline will not be on the team during the 2026 season. The remaining six games of the year will be used to evaluate the remaining talent on the roster.

These three players had better count their lucky stars that Andrew Berry did not decide to start the process early and hand them a pink slip.

3 Cleveland Browns who better be thankful they haven't been cut yet

3. IOL Zak Zinter

While the 2025 NFL Draft class is looking like a big home run for Andrew Berry after adding multiple long-term contributors, the 2024 class appears to have been a huge whiff. Zinter, a third-round pick after an injury-filled final college season, appears totally out of the picture.

Even on a terrible Browns offensive line, Zinter hasn't even been active on gameday in most of Cleveland's games this year. With Berry looking likely to spend many of his top NFL Draft picks on offensive line help, Zinter is coming closer to being a major whiff with each passing day.

2. RB Jerome Ford

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time. Not only has Quinshon Judkins emerged as someone Cleveland will lean on heavily in the next few seasons, but Dylan Sampson is starting to break out as a more speedy change of pace back behind Judkins. Ford is the odd man out.

Ford has utility as the best pass blocking back of the three, but since he lacks the power of Judkins and the speed of Sampson, it seems very unlikely that Cleveland will have a ton of interest in bringing him back as part of the team's new-look offense in the 2025 season

1. OT KT Leveston

Leveston has been a competent run blocker this season, but Pro Football Focus has rated the former Los Angeles Rams youngster as the absolute worst pass-blocking tackle the league has to offer. Leveston has regressed to the point where he is bordering on unplayable.

With the Browns owning the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick, Berry could use that selection on a tackle like Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, or Utah's Caleb Lomu. Leveston has run out of developmental road, and his Browns future is in question.

