Latest Jim Schwartz update could give Browns fans their best-case scenario

When Todd Monken was formally introduced as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, one man was noticeably not in attendance.

According to longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, that man — disgruntled defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — was in the building the day prior, however.

The Browns wouldn’t divulge much information on Schwartz, other than owner Jimmy Haslam stating that conversations with him are ongoing. Team brass is managing a delicate situation, as Schwartz was up for Cleveland’s head coach job and will have to come to grips with now working for a new boss.

The underlying factor here is that Schwartz is under contract, through at least the 2026 season, and can’t pursue lateral NFL jobs without Cleveland’s consent. The one outside option that makes the most sense is a return to Philadelphia, which could have an opening if current DC Vic Fangio retires; but that job isn’t open yet, and the Eagles would have to offer Schwartz some sort of promotion to poach him off the Browns’ staff.

Cabot hopped on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday morning with her latest report on Schwartz, and her take on the situation is that an amicable return to the Browns is still very much in play.

"When we talked to Jimmy Haslam the other day he said this is ongoing,” Cabot said. “Jim was in the building on Monday so they've had their talks. They didn't reach an agreement during that session but that doesn't mean it's completely over."

Jim Schwartz wasn’t at Todd Monken’s introduction, but that doesn’t mean he’s gone

We now know that Schwartz was never really at the top of the Browns’ list during their head coach search, and while that may be tough for him to swallow, it does make sense. The locker room was in dire need of a new voice and message, and Monken has been winning Browns fans over almost immediately since getting the job.

The Browns could soon get the best of both worlds, with Monken installing his offense and overall vision for the team, and Schwartz continuing to lead one of the best defenses in the NFL.

If we’re being honest, Cleveland’s defense should be fine either way given its talent on that side of the ball, led by a generational talent in Myles Garrett. But in a perfect world? Schwartz returns with a chip on his shoulder, helps the Browns build a winner, and leaves the right way for a real promotion in 2027.

If Jim Schwartz comes back and the #Browns win some games, he might get more head coach interviews after the season. With John Harbaugh (63), Mike McCarthy (62) and Todd Monken (60 today!) all getting head jobs this cycle, 60 is the new 40 in these searches. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 5, 2026

You don’t have to squint to see why Monken immediately won the Browns over. He genuinely wanted to coach the Browns, to the point where he spurned old friend John Harbaugh. Schwartz seems to feel like he was entitled to the position. Him reportedly packing up his office and going home doesn’t exactly paint the picture of a coach whose all-in on this franchise’s future.

Hopefully, cooler heads prevail and Schwartz can work out a deal that deservedly scores him a pay raise to remain as Cleveland’s DC. But as Monken made clear during his introduction on Tuesday: While the Browns would welcome Schwartz back, they’re not going to drop to their knees and beg.

This is want over need, and it’s on Schwartz to show the fan base where his allegiance truly lies, put this difficult situation behind him, and start working on the task at hand.