Latest draft intel suggests the Browns must make a bold WR gamble with No. 6 pick

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, which means decision time is near for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland will start the first round equipped with two first-round picks — No. 6 and No. 24 — and the team is expected to use those picks on a wide receiver and offensive tackle. The question, though, is which position should the Browns take first.

That’s the conversation that’s been surrounding Cleveland all draft season, as everyone debates which order would give the franchise the best WR-OT combination. As the draft nears, and analysts start to get a better understanding of how things will unfold during the first round, it’s looking like the Browns will have to take a wideout with the sixth pick, if they want one of the best receiver prospects in the draft.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, in a recent appearance on SportsCenter, revealed the first 10 picks of his final mock draft. Jeremiah had Cleveland selecting offensive lineman Spencer Fano at No. 6, and immediately after, the New York Jets traded up to seven for wide receiver Carnell Tate, and the New Orleans Saints selected Jordyn Tyson at No. 8.

While Makai Lemon wasn’t listed in the top 10, it’s safe to assume he’ll be off the board before the Browns pick at No. 24. That means if Cleveland takes a wideout with its second pick, the draftee wouldn’t be one of the tier-one wide receiver prospects.

Browns won’t be able to wait for a top-tier wide receiver prospect at No. 24 overall

Analysts typically release their most accurate mock drafts in their final editions, because they are able to use all the intel they gathered throughout draft season to predict what most teams are thinking. That’s important, because for most of draft season, there was a belief that Jordyn Tyson would slide because of his injury concerns. That gave Browns fans the idea that Cleveland could take a lineman early, then select arguably the best receiver in the class late in the first round.

Now, with the draft almost here, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Jeremiah is predicting that Tyson goes in the top 10, and NFL reporter Peter Schrager recently projected the same. That means insiders are getting intel that Tyson may not have to wait long to hear his name called.

For the Browns, that means their lone chance at the top wide receiver prospects will be when they’re on the clock at No. 6. So whether it’s Tate, Tyson, or Lemon, Cleveland will have to take one early or concede that the team is fine with only landing one of the tier-two receiver prospects.