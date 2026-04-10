Browns could face years of regret if this Ravens draft intel proves true

NFL teams spend most of the pre-draft process getting to know prospects, but that’s not the only work teams do leading up to the draft. Franchises also have to get an understanding of the overall draft board.

Knowing which players or positions other teams are targeting helps teams craft their own draft plan. No team wants to overdraft a player they could’ve waited on, or miss out on a player because they miscalculated their draft stock. Those are the kinds of mistakes that haunt franchises.

The Cleveland Browns could face a situation like that in the first round of the 2026 draft, if they decide to skip over a talented prospect who’s believed to be near the top of the team’s board. That player is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and while he could be in play for Cleveland’s sixth overall pick, there’s also a feeling that the wideout could fall to the Browns at No. 24, because of health concerns.

While that would be a great outcome for Cleveland, it doesn’t seem like the franchise should bank on it. In a recent ESPN piece, where draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller shared the latest intel that they’re hearing, it was revealed that the Baltimore Ravens (pick No. 14) and the Philadelphia Eagles (pick No. 23) could have their sights set on Tyson. If that’s true, not only will Tyson not make it back to Cleveland at No. 24, the franchise could also have to live the nightmare of seeing him go to a divisional rival.

Ravens’ reported interest in Jordyn Tyson could create nightmare scenario for Browns

The Browns, with the sixth-overall pick, will have a shot at Tyson well before Baltimore. However, Cleveland may feel that’s too early for the oft-injured wideout, and may gamble on him still being around at 24.

The Ravens may have no issue taking him at 14, though, which would force the Browns into another direction. While that’s how the draft works, Cleveland will have to desperately hope that it lands a wideout who makes passing on Jordyn Tyson a forgivable decision.

If Tyson emerges into a star, which he has the talent to do, and the Browns are still struggling at receiver, Cleveland fans will live in anger as the Browns face the receiver twice a year, thinking about what could’ve been.