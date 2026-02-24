Latest Jordyn Tyson combine update could be a blessing in disguise for Browns

The NFL world has made its way to Indianapolis for the 2026 scouting combine, and it didn’t take long for news to start coming out. As teams start the process of getting to know prospects, there’s always the question of which players will participate in on-field drills, and who will skip out on that portion of the week.

The Cleveland Browns have already got an answer to that question for one player who’s expected to be high on the team’s draft board. That player is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and Monday evening, it was reported that the wideout will not be taking part in on-field workouts, as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

While this illustrates the concerning injury history of one of the top receivers in the class, it could create a situation where Cleveland is able to steal Tyson in the first round.

Jordyn Tyson’s injury concerns take center stage at NFL Scouting Combine

Tyson has a case to be the top receiver prospect in 2026 based on his on-field ability, but his injury history will be a red flag for teams. The wide receiver was limited to just 33 games in his four-year college career, suffering a multi-ligament knee injury in 2022, a collarbone injury in 2024, and a hamstring injury in 2025. Draft history has shown that teams will pass on talented players if they aren’t comfortable with their health.

While that could result in a long draft night for Tyson, it could end up being a good thing for the Browns if they really want to land the receiver. Cleveland has two first-round picks in 2026, No. 6 and No. 24. There’s a possibility the Browns could draft Tyson at six to improve their wide receiver room, but the team could pivot in another direction like offensive line. However, if teams stay away from Tyson because of his health, Cleveland may have the opportunity to take him at 24.

Of course, the health concerns will still be there, but gambling on a player at 24 is much different than taking them at No. 6. If that happens, the Browns will be able to land a top-10 prospect at No. 6, and arguably the best receiver in the class near the end of the first round.

Plenty of players with concerning injuries have gone on to thrive in the NFL, so the Browns could feel comfortable taking a chance on Tyson, especially with the 24th-overall pick.