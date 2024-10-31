Latest Za'Darius Smith update hints Browns trade is on the horizon
It feels like since the Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper, the team has been lying in wait for more reason to break up the current team. Despite being 2-6, they did just come off a huge divisional win againt the Baltimore Ravens, and the offense looks alive again with Jameis Winston leading the charge.
However, the team is 2-6. This means there's a low chance to make the postseason despite Juan Thornhill's infectious optimism about the opposite happening, and there's a great chance the front office wants to retool for the future now and take this season as a loss. The Browns also just so happen to have several candidates for a trade on its defense, specifically several of its pass rushers. But, with Myles Garrett continuing to be labelled as the cornerstone of the franchise, Za'Darius Smith looks and feels to be the likeliest player gone by next week's trade deadline.
His absence from practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9 felt like the biggest signal so far that he's a goner - an absence eventually labelled as illness, but only after Browns beat reporters like Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted the absence as unexplained by the team.
Smith is 32 years old, but he's had an amazing impact on the Browns' defensive line so far this season. Smith leads the team in sacks with five, and just came off a big performance alongside Garrett where he had nine pressures on Lamar Jackson. He's also on a friendly contract, currently earning $23 million on a two year deal. Smith is just a no brainer target for any team seeking a pass rusher to shore up their D-line. One team that immediately comes to mind that has that need is the Detroit Lions.
The Lions lost their best pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson earlier in the season, but the team has stayed afloat at 6-1 in the NFC North. They're clear Super Bowl contenders, while the Browns are the furthest from that. Cleveland is also not seeking a huge package in exchange for Smith - according to reports, Cleveland just wants a good "day three" pick in exchange for Smith. That's something a contending team like Detroit can't turn down.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell also added major fuel to the fire regarding a Smith trade by telling reporters that there "could be" a trade coming. That's doing some heavy lifting, but it's a sign nonetheless.
It's time for Cleveland to be realistic
Cleveland's next few games are against mostly winning teams - aside from their Week 11 bout with the New Orleans Saints, the Browns are gacing off with the Los Angeles Charters, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos up until Week 13 - and then, in Week 14, they'll be getting a double whammy of the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Winston looked fantastic against a mediocre Ravens defense. Will he look similarly dominant against the Chargers? It's hard to say - but to expect his near-picks from Week 8 to stay near-picks for two weeks in a row feels far too optimistic. More likely, the Browns will come back down to Earth against an actually well-balanced team like the Chargers. Cleveland should see that coming and start picking up the phone sooner rather than later ahead of Nov. 5 on any teams looking to grab Smith.