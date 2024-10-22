LeBron James doesn't hold back on Browns fans for booing Deshaun Watson
By Ryan Heckman
By now, most have heard and/or seen what transpired during the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 7.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite getting out to a solid start in this one, ended up seeing his day cut short when he went down with an Achilles injury. The injury would later be confirmed as worst-case scenario for the veteran quarterback. It was, indeed, a tear.
As Watson was being carted off the field, though, he went out to thunderous boos from the crowd. It was not exactly a display of Cleveland's finest, although all fans are entitled to their opinions of course.
After the game, some of Watson's teammates came to the quarterback's defense and called out Browns fans for booing Watson as he left the field. Those included Jameis Winston and Myles Garrett, among others.
Well, the Watson defense didn't stop there, as the names got bigger and bigger.
Sunday night, former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar and 4-time NBA Champion, LeBron James, took to social media to also call those fans out.
Contrary to LeBron James, one national analyst completely disagrees with the King, among others
Look, we are going to leave the off-field stuff alone, for now. Unless you've been living under a rock for the last four years, you've heard plenty about Watson's off-field circumstances. That said, there are plenty out there who have an issue with people like LeBron James and even Watson's teammates, Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston, making the Browns quarterback out to be a victim.
More Browns news:
Fox Sports' Danny Parkins went on a bit of a rant on Monday while on the air during "Breakfast Ball," stating his thoughts on the situation:
"This whole thing and the reaction to it was embarrassing ... by Myles Garrett, by Jameis Winston, by fans, by media... I thought no one did their job yesterday.
"Deshaun Watson was booed before he came onto the field for the game ... they are not taking some sort of moral stand against Deshaun Watson's indiscretions off the field," Parkins explained.
He's not wrong. At this point, fans just want to see a competent product on the field. What's done is done, including Watson's legal allegations. Now, to that point, Parkins did also have something else to say.
"For Myles Garrett to come out and be like, 'he's been a model citizen for all of college and most of the time in the pros,' ... "most" is doing some heavy lifting, there, Myles.
"The media coming out and being like, 'Oh my god Jameis Winston's words were so powerful.' No they weren't," Parkins clamored.
He went on to note that fans are simply happy that he won't be their quarterback going forward because he's been awful, and whether or not you agree with that opinion, that's the hill Parkins is standing on.