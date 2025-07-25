3 linebackers Browns could target after Jordan Hicks’ retirement

It has been a rough offseason for the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. First, it was announced that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would miss all of 2025 after the neck injury he suffered last season. Now, Jordan Hicks has announced his retirement from the NFL, just two days into training camp. That leaves Cleveland without two of its starting linebackers from a year ago.

Fortunately, the Browns did take linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the first pick in the second round, and early reports suggest that he’s ready to step in as a starter, already wearing the green dot in practice. The Browns also signed veteran linebacker Jerome Baker this offseason. Still, following the recent news, Cleveland needs to work on adding at least one more LB to the room.

Fortunately, there are a few veteran options still available this late in the offseason.

Browns should check on the health of linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley

One experienced linebacker who’s currently available is Ja'Whaun Bentley. Bentley played the first seven years of his career with the New England Patriots, and was quite productive, recording 509 tackles, 21 for a loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions in 83 games. However, he was limited to just two games last season because of a torn pec. New England then released him this offseason.

If Bentley is healthy, he could be a good addition to the Browns defense, so Cleveland should reach out and see where his health is at.

Cleveland should explore signing veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks has been around just as long as Jordan Hicks has, and the two were even teammates for a season with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2022. Kendricks, however, hasn’t announced his retirement yet. He’s coming off a 138-tackle season with the Dallas Cowboys, and is currently a free agent. If he’s still interested in playing football, he’d be the perfect replacement for Hicks.

Browns should consider a reunion with Sione Takitaki

In 2019, Cleveland drafted linebacker Sione Takitaki in the third round of the draft. Takitaki spent his first five seasons in the league with the Browns, starting 36 of the 72 games he played in. He spent last season with the Patriots but was released this offseason. Now, after a year away, it makes a lot of sense for him to return.

